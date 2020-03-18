RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-19-20

An area of low pressure will strengthen and advance in our direction today on a track that takes it just to our south. With this track cooler air on the back side will allow for snow potential later on. To start however, rain looks to prevail with scattered showers becoming more widespread. Advancing a few hours, it appears a pretty good soaking will come from the early afternoon into late evening. Many areas will pick up 0.75″ – 1.25″ of rain! A rumble of thunder is possible and very isolated severe weather cannot be ruled out across parts of the Coulee Region either. As temperatures drop due to the onset of nighttime and cold air on the backside of the system, a transition to snow appears likely. This transition to snow is expected to happen late Thursday evening. Snow will begin at a moderate rate, but will be lightening the longer that it falls. A widespread 1-3″ is expected with the highest amounts northwest. Snowfall will wrap up before dawn Friday with breezy, chilly, and clearing conditions heading into the afternoon and later. Gusts could breach 30 mph during the day before things calm down overnight

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– The Eau Claire City-County Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County. The health department says this person traveled outside of Wisconsin and likely had exposure in another state. They are also working to identify anyone that person may have come in contact with and are working to quarantine those individuals for the next 14 days. The person who tested positive has also been self-quarantined since the travel, according to the health department.

NATIONAL – Two congressmen were battling the coronavirus while lawmakers wrestled with details of an emergency aid package Thursday as the life-changing pandemic continued to rattle the nation. Stocks fell again, and Italy was poised to surpass China in total deaths. China reached a milestone: The epicenter city of Wuhan and the surrounding province reported no new domestic cases. In the U.S., deaths jumped to 150 across 22 states – including the first reported fatalities in Connecticut, Michigan, Missouri and Pennsylvania. There were more than 9,400 confirmed cases, up from about 1,600 a week earlier, when there were 40 reported deaths. The global death toll passed 9,100; there were more than 222,000 confirmed cases.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — The Wisconsin State Patrol says the 21-year-old woman who died in a fatal crash Wednesday morning in Dunn County is identified as Tina Agema of Colfax. DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Dunn County. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash was reported just before 5:30 Wednesday morning on County Highway W at County Highway S, near Colfax. The Wisconsin State Patrol says a passerby called 911 for a vehicle that hit a tree. At the scene, law enforcement officers found a 21-year-old woman from Colfax dead. The victim’s name isn’t being released yet.

RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a theft complaint. According to the report, a female advised that someone stole 3 jars full of change and a Packer tin from their living room of their residence on Thatcher Road, Glen Flora. The complainant advised that they do not lock their residence so they have no idea who may have done this.

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — A Mount Horeb man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a a house fire. Officials say firefighters were called to the Mount Horeb residence shortly before noon Wednesday. The call initially came in as a structure fire and firefighters later learned a man was possibly trapped inside the home. Authorities say the victim was the only one in the house. Mutual aid was provided by Verona and Barneveld firefighters.