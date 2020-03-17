RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-18-20

We’ll have some light precipitation in the form of light rain and snow showers primarily this morning. Skies remain cloudy this afternoon as this storm passes through the area. Our next big storm system will impact much of your Thursday and the first half of Friday. A strong low pressure system will develop and advance in our direction, remaining on a track that takes it just to our south. With this track cooler air may dominate the storm system as a whole. To start however, rain looks to prevail over snow with a pretty good soaking coming from around lunchtime Thursday into the overnight. Many areas will pick up over 0.75″ of rain and even a rumble of thunder is possible! As temperatures drop due to the onset of nighttime and cold air on the backside of the system, a transition to snow appears likely. The track of the low will determine how quickly this occurs, but as of now it seems likely to happen late Thursday evening in Eau Claire, and a couple hours later in La Crosse. Snow will fall at a moderate rate, but lighter and heavier bands will probably be mixed in as well. The heaviest snow will fall to the north of Eau Claire from Rice Lake to Lady Smith with up to 6 inches. In the Eau Claire area receiving an couple of sloppy inches. Snowfall will wrap up early Friday with breezy, chilly, and clearing conditions heading into the afternoon and later. The following weekend looks to provide with cooler, but much sunnier conditions!

(News Release) — First Positive Case Confirmed in La Crosse County Within the last hour, the La Crosse County Health Department received notification through our Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System (WEDSS) of our first confirmed case of COVID-19. The Health Department will be present at a media conference in the Main Atrium of the County Administrative Center at 11:00 AM. As always, it is important to remember that viruses don’t discriminate and neither should we.

RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday morning just before 11 AM, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 call from a female advising that her and the kids were walking to the mailbox when the neighbor to the North shot at them at a location on Kaiser Road, Hawkins. She did not hear anyone yell at them and she and the kids turned around and went back to the house. The complainant advised they did have troubles last Summer with the neighbor. Rusk County deputies, Wisconsin State Trooper and the Hawkins Ambulance responded to the scene. According to the report, there were multiple vehicles at the suspects house and attempted to make phone contact with a female suspect. A Rusk County deputy advised a subject had a rifle and one subject was detained and looking for a female on the property. After a short time, a female was taken into custody. A male and female were detained for investigative reasons, possession of restricted controlled substance and illegal possession of firearms. A Warrant was executed at the residence and a male and female were transported to the Rusk County jail.

LADYSMITH – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call Tuesday just after 2 PM, from a female with a Theft report. The complainant advised that someone obtained a card with her name on it without her authorization and used $275.82. The case is under investigation.

RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday night at 9:40, Rusk County Dispatch received a 911 advising there was a vehicle in the ditch at North Hutchinson Road and Tyman Road, Weyerhaeuser. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce Ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department were called to the scene. After a short time, a Ladysmith Officer responded to Tyman Road in regards to a county deputy requesting assistance with a combative subject who was fighting with deputies. Upon arrival, the combative subject was identified as Nathan P. Hanson, 35, and had already been placed into the back seat of the patrol vehicle. Hanson was arrested for multiple offenses and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

LADYSMITH – Early Tuesday afternoon a Ladysmith Officer responded to a Disorderly Conduct complaint at a location on West 9th Street North, Ladysmith. After an investigation, the City Officer issued Citations to William Niles SR., 44, and Corey Kennedy, 35, for Disorderly Conduct for starting a disturbance.

Dunn County (WQOW) – A 21-year-old woman from Colfax was killed Wednesday morning when she crashed into a tree in rural Dunn County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Road W and County Road S near Colfax. When troopers and deputies arrived at the crash site they found the 21-year-old dead. They say she was not wearing a seat belt. The woman’s name is not being released until family is notified.

WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Elections Commission has called an emergency meeting to discuss how the coronavirus’ spread could affect state’s upcoming presidential primary. The commission plans to meet by teleconference late Wednesday afternoon. Commission spokesman Reid Magney didn’t immediately return a message inquiring about what may be discussed. Gov. Tony Evers has banned gatherings of more than 10 people but has said he doesn’t want to postpone the election. He’s urging people to vote by absentee ballot. Postponing the election would likely take an act of the Legislature and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said that’s not on the table.