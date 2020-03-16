RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-17-20

Under high pressure we will see sunny skies with temperatures reaching the low 40s this afternoon. As high pressure passes overhead and progresses eastward through the day, wind direction will once again transition to SE. This will cushion a drop in temperatures overnight ahead of a disturbance approaching from our southwest. Precipitation will develop to the southwest of the state overnight ahead of Wednesday morning. Precipitation will begin as snow and reach the Coulee region prior to sunrise. Snow will fall for a brief period of time to the south and for perhaps an hour or two in Eau Claire before a transition to rain as temperatures rise. A slushy coating may be present during your morning commute, but this will not last long as morning showers and afternoon highs around 40 melt it away. Skies remain cloudy overnight as another system develops well off to our southwest as well.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday the number of active cases in the state is 46. That’s up by 14 active cases from Sunday afternoon. The only known case that recovered is in Dane County and they have since been released from isolation. DHS said 504 cases have tested negative. A majority of those cases are in Milwaukee County. The breakdown of cases by county is: Dane: 10 (1 recovered) Fond du Lac: 11 Milwaukee: 13 Outagamie: 1 Pierce: 1 Racine:1 Sheboygan: 3 Waukesha:3 Winnebago: 3 Wood: 1 GATHERINGS OVER 50 PEOPLE BANNED STATEWIDE Gov. Tony Evers banned gatherings of 50 or more people across the state in a series of tweets Monday morning. He explained the ban will not affect “critical infrastructure and services,” citing grocery stores, childcare centers, pharmacies, and hospitals as examples of exempted businesses.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday evening at about 6:50, Ladysmith Police and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a two car accident on East 2nd Street South and Worden Avenue East. According to the report, the accident was a complete road block. No injuries were reported. A witness to the accident stated that the driver of the truck did not stop at the stop sign. No other information was available.

WISCONSIN – This (Tuesday) morning at 1:17 AM, a Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on interstate 94 East of Menomonie. Upon contact with the vehicle, the trooper noticed two children ages six and nine and two adult females. There was an odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The driver was identified as Eric Wilson, 45 of Minneapolis, and showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Mr. Wilson was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance. Mr. Wilson was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood and then to the Dunn County jail. Mr. Wilson is being charged with Operating with a Restricted Controlled Substance 3rd Offense, Speeding, Operating without a License, and Possession of THC. The minor children remained with the two other adult occupants of the vehicle.