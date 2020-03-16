RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-16-20

Today will be cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Only small accumulations are expected. A weak wave of energy squeezed between our high to the east and another developing high pressure system to the west will produce the extra cloud cover and precipitation. Highs will be seasonably cool with readings reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday be comfortable and nice thanks to high pressure. Wind direction will switch to WNW on Tuesday, but despite the northerly component, we will still manage to reach the low 40’s thanks to mostly sunny conditions. As this system progresses eastward as well, wind direction will once again transition to SE. A weak disturbance will pass to over the area bringing a chance for some rain and snow showers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) — State officials say the total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has increased to 34 as of Sunday afternoon. One person has since recovered, which means the state is currently dealing with 33 active cases. Both Fond du Lac and Milwaukee Counties saw an increase of positive test results from Saturday. The Wood County Health Department confirmed late Sunday night that it has one positive coronavirus case. In a statement on the health department’s website, the Wood County Health Department Director Susan Kunferman wrote that a person had tested positive for novel coronavirus after recently returning from a cruise. She said, “The patient is doing well, isolated at home. Health officials are investigating how the person may have become infected, and will be contacting individuals who may have had close contact with the patient.” BREAKDOWN BY COUNTY (ACTIVE CASES) FOND DU LAC COUNTY – 11 cases MILWAUKEE COUNTY – 7 cases DANE COUNTY – 6 cases SHEBOYGAN COUNTY – 3 cases WAUKESHA COUNTY – 3 cases PIERCE COUNTY – 1 case RACINE COUNTY – 1 case WINNEBAGO COUNTY – 1 case Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions. COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. “The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick,” says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus: –Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water. –Covering coughs and sneezes. –Avoiding touching your face. –Staying home when sick. The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) — Gov. Tony Evers directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. The mandated closure will begin on Wednesday, March 18th at 5 p.m., in order to give school districts ample time to make plans for kids, families, educators, and staff. School districts, particularly those in counties with reported cases of COVID-19, may choose to close earlier than Wednesday. The anticipated reopening date is April 6, 2020; however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information. “Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Gov. Evers. “Kids and families across Wisconsin often depend on our schools to access food and care,” Gov. Evers continued. “We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed.” The Bruce School District will be closed for this entire week. They say the decision comes out of an abundance of caution. They are currently working on way to keep children educated and fed throughout the shutdown. Ladysmith school District, OLS and the Flambeau School District will have school through Wednesday.

TOWNSHIP OF LAKE HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU) — Two people are dead after a UTV went through the ice on the Chippewa River. On Sunday just before 5 p.m. the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a UTV going through the ice. The Chippewa Falls EMS and Dive Team were able to find two people inside of the enclosed UTV on the bottom of the river. A 74-year-old man and his 39-year-old daughter from rural Holcombe were transported to the hospital and later were pronounced dead. No names have been released. During this time the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to use extreme caution on the ice as the weather continues to warm up.

RUSK COUNTY – Sunday evening at about 6:30, the DOC advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office they wanted Brandon Hill picked up for strap tampering on his electronic monitoring device. Brandon Hill has a warrant for being in violation of the terms of his supervision and/or electronic monitoring. According to a report, Hill called at about 7 PM Sunday and will be at a location on County Highway H, Bruce, waiting to be collected on his Probation Warrant.

LADYSMITH – Friday evening shortly before 7 PM, the Ladysmith Police received a Criminal Damage to Property complaint. According to the report, a 27 year old male subject showed up at a residence on Corbett Avenue East, and wanted to speak with a female who was visiting at this location. A 2nd female subject went outside and asked the male subject to leave several times but refused until he was able to speak with the other female. As the female walked away he punched the driver door of the females van and smashed out the window with his fist. The male ran from this location after he overheard that they were calling the police. A City Officer was unable to locate the male subject, but once he is located he will be charged with Domestic Criminal Damage to Property and Disordery Conduct.