RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-12-20

An area of low pressure system and attendant warm front will approach us from the west. Precipitation will begin to develop as the low gains strength overhead. It appears a quick round of moderate rainfall will impact the morning with scattered showers through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Southern parts of the state may warm up more as they get into the warm sector of the low. After the low passes overhead, cold air will fill the region as a breezy northwest wind kicks in. This will clear skies as well, but also help cool things off quite a bit into Friday. Friday will begin in the mid 20’s with mostly sunny conditions. A gusty northwest wind will continue through the first half of the day and limit highs to the upper 30’s despite abundant sunshine. High pressure will approach from the west and reinforce dry conditions, while gradually lessening the wind.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — In December Colten Treu was convicted in the deaths of four people. Autumn Helgeson, Jayna Kelley, Haylee Hickle, and Sara Schneider. A fifth person, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, was severely hurt in the hit-and-run crash. On Wednesday, Treu sat in a Chippewa County courtroom waiting to learn how much time he’ll serve behind bars. The day started with closing arguments by both the defense team and the prosecutors. “It is a bad situation. Justice needs to be done sentence wise in regards to all those people in the picture here. Not because of emotion, because it’s the right thing to do,” said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell. “We’re asking the court to remember that Colten Treu isn’t the sum of just those bad mistakes on that one day,” said Defense Attorney Carly Sebion. Treu also directly addressed the court, and the families of his victims, for the first time. “I screwed up bad,” he says. “And no matter what I say or do, you guys are never going to know how sorry I really am.” While delivering the sentence, Judge James Isaacson sought to remind Treu of the gravity of his actions. “Mr. Treu, it’s hard to label what happened here. You know it’s been called a tragedy, that doesn’t seem to be enough. It’s been called a horrendous tragedy, senseless, thoughtless. There’s more adjectives, avoidable is one that comes to mind. Still it’s not enough,” said Judge Isaacson. Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison, followed by 45 years of extended supervision. A total sentence of 99 years. “I think justice was served. Obviously I would have preferred a more lengthy sentence regarding the recommendations that the state was making but it’s ultimately up to the judge to determine what is appropriate and proper. But I think justice was served though and that he was held accountable for what he did on November 3, 2018,” said Newell. During the sentencing hearing, Treu’s defense team also brought up the name John Stender repeatedly. He was the passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Newell says charges against Stender are expected to be filed before the end of the week. He says those will include intentional abuse of a hazardous substance and aiding a felon.

LADYSMITH – Wednesday evening at about 6:15, a Ladysmith Officer responded to Walmart on a report of retail theft. According to the report, the City Officer was informed that the suspect’s in this case were observed on camera taking the items. The two items were a cell phone and a turtle beach head set. The case is under investigation.

LADYSMITH – Shortly after 11 PM Wednesday, a City Officer initiated a traffic stop on Lindoo Avenue East on a vehicle as a DOT records check indicated the vehicle registration was expired. The City Officer made contact with the driver, Ryan M. Kraft, 30. After further investigation, Kraft was arrested for multiple drug related offenses and he was also issued multiple Municipal Traffic Citations.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) — (RELEASE) The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings, will be limiting attendance at the remainder of all winter tournament events scheduled March 12-14 and March 19-21. The guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue. This pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances that make these decisions and actions prudent and necessary. “The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.” The policy limits attendance at the State Tournament to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted. Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited. The live television broadcast of the State Tournament will be available; however, limited radio stations will be given clearance to broadcast. Press accommodations will be restricted to either a small pool that would provide copy to the state or to one reporter per school team. Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments, except the party of 88 immediate family members, will be refunded in full. Please allow staff time to make these refunds and contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund to your account within two weeks of the tournament. Any tickets purchased at school for the State Girls Basketball Tournament will we be refunded by your school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.

NEW YORK (AP) — An early plunge of 7% on Wall Street triggered a trading halt as a sell-off slamming global markets continued. It’s the second time this week that a trading halt has happened. The Dow Jones industrials dropped more than 1,600 points, or 7%, the S&P 500 fell a similar amount. Trading resumes after 15 minutes. The rout came after President Trump imposed a travel ban on most of Europe and offered few new measures to contain the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Benchmarks in Europe fell more than 7% even after the European Central Bank announced more stimulus measures. World markets are enduring violent swings amid uncertainty about how badly the outbreak will hit the economy. On Wednesday, the Dow dropped 1,464 points, dragging it 20% below the record set last month and putting the index in a bear market. Investors want more aggressive action from the U.S. government amid growing uncertainty over how badly it will hit the economy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment insurance fell last week for a second straight week, an indication that the coronavirus had not yet hit the labor market in a major way. The Labor Department said Thursday that applications for unemployment benefits, a good proxy for layoffs, dropped by 4,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 211,000. Claims had fallen by 4,000 in the previous week as well. Applications for unemployment benefits are being watched for any signs that the virus has started to trigger major layoffs. Some economists are already warning that the economic impact of the virus could be severe enough to push the global economy into a recession. Those concerns have already shown up on Wall Street where the stock market has suffered record declines over the past two weeks. On Wednesday evening in an address from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump unveiled a series of measures designed to cushion the economic impact of the virus including allowing Americans who have been affected to delay paying their income taxes past the normal April 15 deadline.