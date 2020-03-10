RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-11-20

Clouds will give way to some sunshine today. It will be pleasantly mild with highs returning to the mid to upper 40’s. The next cold front will be arriving on Thursday and out ahead of this system another chance to reach well into the 40’s. Questions arise with respect to how much moisture this may bring, with some forecast models developing a low pressure system to the south that could bring higher precipitation amounts to the area. For now we are leaning towards a drier scenario overall with just a chance for a brief round of showers, likely during the first half of the day, before a chance for sunshine again later. The work week finishes up with the return of sunny but cooler weather. The next large high pressure system is forecast to be up to our north, which will keep these conditions in play through the weekend. Friday will see highs in the upper 30’s despite mostly clear conditions. While dry weather persists into Saturday, temperatures will begin to slowly rise.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Colten Treu is back in Chippewa County Court Wednesday morning where he will find out his fate for running over and killing three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers back in November 2018. At the beginning of the second day of sentencing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell gave the state’s sentencing recommendation. Newell asked for a total sentence of 113 years – 90 years of initial confinement and 23 years of extended supervison. That breaks down to 20 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision for each person he killed and 10 years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision for hitting Madalyn Zwiefelhofer who survived the crash. We will provide updates here throughout the day. We expect both sides’ attorneys will address the judge on Wednesday morning. Colten Treu will also be given the opportunity to speak. After that, the courtroom will go into recess while the judge determines Treu’s sentence.

LADYSMITH – Tuesday afternoon a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to a residence on West 2nd Street South to respond to a report by a 67 year old female that her truck had been vandalized. The Officer observed that there was mud smeared on the vehicle. The complainant advised that she first noticed it a day prior. According to the report, the officer spoke with a male subject and he said he knew nothing about what happened. Sometime later the officer spoke with the 44 year old male subject and a 46 year old female subject, and they admitted to getting the sand/mud on the complainant’s vehicle. The complainant is to bring estimate for damages and further enforcement action shall be taken.

LADYSMITH – At 6:40 PM Tuesday, a Ladysmith Officer responded to East 12th Street South on a report of an ATV crash. It was reported that the driver of the ATV was not responsive. According to the report, the officer arrived on scene and observed the patient, Jessica R. Deschler, 42, lying on the ground next to an overturned ATV. Deschler was talking when the officer arrived on scene and advised that her neck, back, and left shoulder were injured. The officer also observed multiple cuts to Deschler’s head and other apendages. The Ladysmith ambulance and Ladysmith Fire Department arrived on scene to aid Deschler. She was then transported to MMC-Ladysmith where she was then transported to Marshfield due to her injuries.

RUSK COUNTY – Also Tuesday evening, a Ladysmith Officer responded to the Wagon Wheel Boat Landing located on East 16th Street South on an EMS call. The patient, William C. Deschler, 47, had called and reported that he had fallen on the walking trail located at the landing and had injured his neck, back and ankle. He had no idea how long he had been laying on the ground due to loosing conciousness. He advised he was approximately ¾ to a mile down the trail. Ladysmith Fire Department responded with there Argo and drove it back to Deschler’s location. Ladysmith Fire was able to get Deschler out of the woods and to the ambulance. Deschler was transported to MMC-Ladysmith for treatment.

BARRON COUNTY – On Friday, March 6, 2020 the Baron County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department regarding a possible theft case occurring at the Sheriff’s Department. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department assigned a detective to this case and over the course of that investigation took Brian Wyberg, 35, into custody and he is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Theft, Illegally Possesses Prescription Drugs and Misconduct in Public Office. Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart stated that Wyberg has been employed at the Sheriff’s Office for 6 years and was serving as a dispatch/jailer. Sheriff Stuart advised that he has placed Wyberg on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation. At this point in the investigation it appears Wyberg is the only Sheriff’s Office employee connected to this investigation. This is all the information we are releasing at this time as this case remains active. While Wyberg is being held in the Barron County Jail-charges will be referred to the Washburn County District Attorney’s Office.

(AP) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has told a U.S. House committee that the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse. CDC Director Robert Redfield reports that U.S. virus deaths now up to 31 and confirmed cases are over 1,000. Fauci told the the House Oversight and Reform Committee in Washington on Wednesday that “I can say we will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now.” He says how much worse it gets depends on two things: the ability of U.S. authorities to curtail the influx of travelers who may be bringing the disease into the country and the ability of states and communities to contain local outbreaks in this country. Asked if the worst is yet to come, Fauci said: “Yes, it is.” U.S. lawmakers and health officials have set up containment zones and quarantine areas and sought to limit contact with those who might be infected. Governors and other leaders are scrambling to slow the spread of the virus, banning large gatherings, enforcing quarantines and calling National Guard troops in to help.