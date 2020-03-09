Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-10-20

Today will see a return to some sunshine , though it will be brief. Sunshine will start the day off, but clouds will quickly increase through the afternoon out ahead of the next weather disturbance. Temperatures will warm into the low and mid 40’s. Moisture then increases and a period of light rain and wet snow is forecast to arrive from the west. The northern extent of this remains in question, again favoring southern areas for the best chances. As temperatures cool, a minor coating of snow will be possible before this system exits by early Wednesday morning. Sunshine will then mix with clouds through the day Wednesday and it will be pleasantly mild with highs returning to the upper 40’s. The next cold front will be arriving on Thursday and out ahead of this system another chance to reach well into the 40’s. Questions arise with respect to how much moisture this may bring, with some forecast models developing a low pressure system to the south that could bring higher precipitation amounts to the area. For now we are leaning towards a drier scenario overall with just a chance for a brief round of showers, likely during the first half of the day, before a chance for sunshine again later.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Starting Tuesday the man responsible for the deaths of three Chippewa County Girl Scouts and one of their mothers in 2018 will learn if he will ever see the outside of a prison again. Prosecutors say on November 3, 2018, Colten Treu was huffing aerosol fumes when his truck crashed into a Girl Scouts troop as troop members picked up litter on the side of the road. A mother and three young girls were killed. Another Girl Scout was severely injured. Police said after the crash, Treu drove home and went to a party. In December, Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson found Colten Treu guilty of four counts of homicide by intoxicated driving and one count of hit and run as part of a plea deal. During the three-day sentencing hearing, 26 people will provide victim impact statements to the court. Chippewa County officials expect two more people to speak in support of a lighter sentence for Treu. Based on the charges, Treu faces a maximum penalty of 165 years in prison.

NEW AUBURN, Wis. (WEAU) — A registered sex offender from Kenosha County was originally scheduled to be placed in a Chippewa County house Monday morning. But as of Monday night, he hasn’t moved in after the county petitioned against his placement. The home off County Highway F in the Town of Sampson, near the Village of New Auburn, was supposed to be the new home of 63-year-old Jeffery Neubecker. He was expected to be placed at the home Monday, but before that could happen a temporary restraining order was granted by a Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge blocking the move. “We’ve had quite a few meetings regarding the situation at hand. We’ve involved the sheriff and the sheriff’s involved us with the meetings as well as the DOC and a few other people pertaining to the situation,” said Kimberly Bischel, who lives by the home. According to court documents, a petition for Neubecker’s supervised release was granted in Dec. 2018. Kenosha County officials then began looking for a place for Neubecker to live, but couldn’t find an appropriate place within the county.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wisconsin in Pierce County according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Pierce County Public Health Department. Officials say the person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is currently in isolation at home. According to a press release, county health officials are working to determine people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms. People who have had contact with a Coronavirus patient are being asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. The Pierce County Health Department and DHS say they will test people with symptoms. The first case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin was confirmed by DHS on February 5 in an adult patient who had traveled to China. DHS says the risk of getting COVID-19 is low but people should continue to wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, covering coughs and sneezes and stay home when sick.

OSCEOLA, Wis. (KARE 11) — The Osceola School District announced it will be cancelling classes Tuesday because an individual who tested positive for coronavirus attended a school event over the weekend. The individual who tested positive for coronavirus attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School on Saturday, March 7. School officials cited the Centers for Disease Control saying the risk is low, however, officials clarified that they can’t know for certain that there is absolutely no risk. The school district, in partnership with the Polk County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, made the decision to cancel school and all activities so that cleaning can take place to ensure the safety of students and staff.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction says nine out of 10 students in the class of 2019 completed high school within four years, continuing an upward trend. The education department reported Tuesday that she state’s graduation rate has increased 1.6% over the past five years. It is 90% in 2019, up from 89.6 percent in 2018 and 88.6% in 2017. There were also improvements among smaller subgroups of students, including blacks, Hispanics and those learning how to speak English. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor calls it a positive trend and attributed it to the “tireless work and dedication of our teachers and students.’