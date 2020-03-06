RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-9-20

This work week will get off to a cloudier start as the front passes and a wave of low pressure slides by to our south. We have been watching the track of this system the last several days and it remains on a far enough southerly course to keep the highest rain chances in the counties south of Eau Claire. We could see a few light showers during the day, while further north it will stay dry. Winds will quickly shift to the north, and temperatures won’t be able to rise much, with highs closer to 40. Southern areas around La Crosse may pick up a tenth or two of rain before it exits into the evening. A gradual clearing trend will then follow at night, allowing temperatures to drop down into the 20’s. Tuesday will see a return to nicer weather, though it will be brief. Sunshine will start the day off, but clouds will quickly increase through the afternoon out ahead of the next weather disturbance. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40’s.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,500 points, or roughly 6%, following similar drops in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Stocks initially plunged 7% on Wall Street on Monday morning, triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes. Indexes in London and Frankfurt dropped more than 6%. The benchmark for Italy, where the industrial and financial heartland was put in lockdown, fell 11%. Oil prices are down about 20%, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia and other producers failed to agree on cutting output. Several big energy companies lost more than 40%. Treasury yields sank to new lows as investors scrambled for safety almost regardless of how little bonds pay. The new coronavirus has affected global energy prices, and OPEC failed to make a production cut deal with Russia last week. Global oil prices have suffered their worst losses since the start of the 1991 Gulf War.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) — Colten Treu’s sentencing is scheduled to start Tuesday at 9 a.m. In December, Treu changed his plea to no contest on four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was found guilty. Treu also pleaded guilty to one count of hit and run causing bodily harm. Treu faces a maximum of 175 years in prison. In early Nov. 2018, Treu was driving down County Road P in Lake Hallie after allegedly “huffing” chemical vapors when he crashed into Girl Scout Troop 3055, killing three girl scouts, a mother, and hurting a fifth person. Circuit Court Judge James Isaacson says all audio statements from the trial will be heard but faces of any juvenile will not be shown, as well as any adults who does not want their face shown will not be allowed on video.

RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County over the weekend, Friday night just after 9 PM, a male subject advised there were two people at his house on Highway 8 Ladysmith, and would like some help getting them to leave. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, The subject mentioned a Chris McClaine who was just out of prison being there. Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia was found on Breanna Merrill. Probation advised they will be placing a hold on both. McClaine and Merrill were both transported to the Rusk County Jail.

LADYSMITH – This (Monday) morning at 12:15, a Ladysmith Officer assisted a Rusk County deputy, with a traffic stop North of the City. According to the report, both Suzin M. Croenne, 22 and Kalin A. Croenne, 24, were arrested as a result of the stop. The City Officer transported Suzin Croenne to the Rusk County Jail on a Probation Hold.

La Crosse (WXOW) – Fire officials remind the public to check the batteries in their smoke detectors over Daylight Saving Time. It is Wisconsin law to have smoke detectors on every level in a home or duplex, including the basement. Smoke detectors should be replaced every ten years and carbon monoxide detectors every five years. Fire officials also want to remind the public to get their furnace or wood-burning stove inspected annually to make sure these devices vent correctly outside of the home.

EAU CLAIRE – More than 65 students from 9 high schools across northwestern Wisconsin competed for scholarships last Friday, March 6, at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. After a day of strategizing at the annual JA Business Challenge with local business professionals, high school students reaped the benefit for their efforts and won post-secondary scholarships. Junior Achievement is pleased to announce this year’s JA Business Challenge 2020 scholarship winners. From our area getting third place, were Eliott Paetzold, Darien Traczyk and Claire Knutson from Chetek-Weyerhauser High School each won $200 scholarships provided by WIN and William J. & Gertrude R. Casper Foundation. The team was sponsored by Jenno’O Turkey Store and mentored by Doug Westholm.