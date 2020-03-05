Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-6-20

The sun may be the only thing in the sky today as a large high pressure system moves in from the west. Winds will be much lighter and sinking air will do us a favor and eliminate cloud cover. Temperatures will manage to just make it above average in the upper 30’s thanks to the abundant sunny weather. Winds will be light and shift from northwest to south throughout the day. Weather conditions do not change into the evening, but as the high moves to our east the wind will pick up. The southerly direction of it will set us up for a warm up into Saturday. The weekend is still looking beautiful and unseasonably mild. As the high spins to our east, the southerly wind will increase, making for some breezy conditions both Saturday and Sunday. An upper ridge will be sliding east from the Rockies, while a low pressure system develops in the Northern Plains. Saturday will be mostly sunny with temps breaking into the low 50’s, something we have not done since October 27th! Our warm up will continue on Sunday as the low pressure system continues eastward placing us in the warm sector. Skies will be mostly clear with a few more clouds later on ahead of the low. High temps will reach the upper 50’s, even breaking 60 in a few areas with southern counties having the best shot at this. Regardless, it should be the warmest day to date.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) – Sentencing is set for next week for the man found guilty of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother in Chippewa County. On November 3, 2018, Colten Treu was huffing aerosol fumes when his truck went off the road and hit the Girl Scouts and Mother, as they picked up litter on the side of the road. Police said after the tragic crash, Treu drove home and went to a party. Since then, he has been in police custody. At the end of 2019, Treu was found guilty on four counts of vehicular homicide. The four counts carry a maximum sentence of 40 years for each count, meaning Treu could spend the rest of his life in prison. Sentencing is set for March 10-1. At that hearing, we could hear victim impact statements from those impacted by this case. Treu will also have the opportunity to address the court.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest court-ordered report on Wisconsin’s juvenile prison found that many staff and inmates continue to fear for their safety, even while improvements have been made to improve conditions. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday on the report. It shows that the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prison facilities in northern Wisconsin have completely eliminated the use of pepper spray and implemented a new electronic system to keep better track of inmates and staff. But the report shows the youth prison also has experienced several setbacks in complying with a court order imposed to improve conditions at the facility.

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– On March 5, 2020, at 7:14 pm, a one vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 29 near County Highway P in Clark County. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says there was one death, and the eastbound lanes of State Highway 29 were closed. Authorities say that an SUV driving westbound on State Highway 29 lost control on the slippery roads. The SUV crossed the median and overturned, then came to rest in the eastbound lane. When the vehicle overturned, the driver was ejected. The driver of the SUV was a 63 year old Unity man and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that the man did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU — Deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office had to help two fishermen who fell through the ice Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened in the Alma area. Deputies happened to be nearby when the 911 call came in. Deputies are reminding people to think twice before going out on the ice this time of year.

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Health officials in Eau Claire would not be surprised to see coronavirus spread to Eau Claire at some point but say you should not be concerned about it just yet. Lieske Giese, health department director, led a press conference with other community leaders on Friday (You can watch it above). Giese said the biggest concern with the illness is there is currently no way to fight it so people can get it easily. She said there is a public health emergency preparedness committee in place and it has been for years. She said the committee is currently in the mitigation phase – meaning they are working to limit the spread to our area. If and when they need to cancel school or large events they will, Giese said. However, they are not at that point yet. So, what can you do to steer clear of coronavirus? Giese repeatedly said to wash your hands with soap and water. In addition to that, cover your cough, stay home if you are sick and follow the Centers for Disease Control recommendations on travel. Giese said there are currently two coronavirus testing labs in Wisconsin – one is in Milwaukee and the other in Madison. To keep everyone up to date on coronavirus, the health department has created a website with information. See it here. Giese is asking everyone to use reputable sources for information to avoid unnecessary fears.