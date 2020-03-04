RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-5-20

The low will be passing by and lifting out to the northeast by late afternoon, touching off a few more scattered rain and wet snow showers. Winds will strengthen as the low departs, around 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph possible. Temperatures this morning in the 40s will fall through the 30s this afternoon. Clouds will start to move out Thursday night and a large high pressure system will be moving eastward and into the region on Friday. Winds will be lighter and sinking air will bring the return of more sunny weather. Temperatures will again rise to around 40 during the afternoon, just a bit above average. The weekend is still looking beautiful and unseasonably mild. As the high moves east, winds will shift to the south and increase, making for breezy conditions both Saturday and Sunday. An upper ridge will be sliding east from the Rockies, while a low pressure system develops in the Northern Plains. This will put us in the warm sector of this system, bringing favorable conditions for the expected mild weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50’s while Sunday will bring more increasing clouds as the low moves closer. There will still be at least some sun, leading to highs near 60. Southern counties will have the best chance to even rise into the 60’s, making for the warmest day of 2020 to date. Enjoy the spring weather though, because it will be cooling down again into next week.

(AP) – New York City reported new coronavirus cases Thursday morning. Both patients – a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s – are in intensive care, Mayor Bill De Blasio reported via Twitter. Neither patient is believed to have traveled to the afflicted countries or knowingly had contact with others diagnosed with COVID-19. “We are going to see more cases like this as community transmission becomes more common,” De Blasio said. “We want New Yorkers to be prepared and vigilant, not alarmed.” The mayor faulted the government’s response: “Our single greatest challenge is the lack of fast federal action to increase testing capacity — without that, we cannot beat this epidemic back.” Facebook says it’s temporarily closing an office in Seattle after a worker was diagnosed with the new virus. “A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19,” the company said. “We’ve notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritize everyone’s health and safety.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren has ended her Democratic presidential bid after adisappointing finish in Super Tuesday states. That’s according to a person familiar with her plans. The Massachusetts senator hasn’t endorsed Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden. The Massachusetts senator’s campaign had the markers of success: robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising, a national organization. But she was squeezed out by Bernie Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance. In the end, she didn’t even win her home state — she finished third behind Joe Biden, who won it, and Sanders. Her exit from the race on Thursday came days after Amy Klobuchar dropped out. It leaves the Democratic field with just one remaining female candidate: Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — Two people are dead after a crash in Trempealeau County, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 on Highway 93 at County Highway V near the Village of Eleva. Deputies say it was a head-on crash. One driver died at the scene. The other driver was taken to an area hospital and died. The names of the drivers aren’t being released yet. Both lanes of HWY 93 were shutdown for several hours after the crash. The crash is still under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement officers says a “credible threat” was directed at schools in the area. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Durand-Arkansaw school district was placed on lockdown for a threat directed at a non-specific school. After tracking a cell phone, the suspect was believed to be in Durand. Just before 5 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody by the Pepin Police Department in the Village of Pepin and the school lockdown was lifted. According to law enforcement, the suspect has no ties to Pepin County. No other information about the suspect or the type of threat made are being released at this time.