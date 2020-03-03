Rusk County News

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-4-20

More nice weather returns today as the next high pressure system passes to our south. Winds will be lighter while a mostly sunny sky will provide some pleasant weather conditions for early March. Afternoon temperatures will again top out in the low 40’s. Clouds will then quickly be increasing by the evening, as the next cold front and low pressure system drop out of central Canada and into Minnesota. This one will be stronger and larger, also tracking farther south and over Northern Wisconsin. A few rain and snow showers should arrive later at night. As colder air moves into the area during the afternoon snow showers will develop. Temperatures will remain on the milder side for most, but there may be some minor snow accumulations over central and northern Wisconsin where wet snow is more likely. As the front moves through we will again top out in the 40’s before it cools down some, while stronger west winds return with gusts to at least 30 mph possible.

Rusk County (WQOW) – (WEAU) A man who will be sentenced later this month in the tragic Girl Scouts hit-and-run case in Chippewa County has the dates set for a jury trial in a separate case. Colten Treu has been convicted of killing three Girl Scouts and a mother in November of 2018. Just weeks before that incident, Treu was accused in another case when he was allegedly involved in a rollover crash. Treu is accused of crashing a company truck in a ditch off Highway 27 in Rusk County at the start of 2019. The criminal complaint says Treu admitted to law enforcement that he had smoked pot before the crash. Drugs were found in the truck by investigators. This incident was reported to be a month before Treu hit and killed four people in Chippewa County. His Rusk County charges include possession of meth, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating with a restricted controlled substance (second offense). Rusk County court records show the trial has been scheduled for May26 and 27. He’ll be sentenced in the Chippewa County case next week. He faces a maximum sentence of 165 years in prison.

RUSK COUNTY – Shortly before 1 PM Tuesday, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Zebro Road. According to the report, a female subject was a passenger in the vehicle. She advised they were traveling from Ladysmith and a male subject was driving. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for a Bond Violation and Obstructing. The subject was taken to the Rusk County jail.

RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon at about 4:30, Probation and Parole requested a Rusk County deputy to an address on Thornapple Road, Ladysmith, to see if a subject was there and if he is to pick him up on a Probation Warrant. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, a deputy advised that the subject was home but not answering the door. After about 20 minutes, a deputy advised the subject was in custody and the warrant was confirmed. The subject was taken to the Rusk County jail.

RUSK COUNTY – At about 1 AM this (Wednesday) morning, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a miscellaneous complaint at a location on Broken Arrow Road. According to the report, after an investigation, two subjects were taken into custody. A Rusk County deputy requested assistance from a City Officer at MMC-Ladysmith with a legal blood draw and the subject made comments about putting up a fight if we attempt to take her blood. A City Officer responded and stood by as blood was drawn from Kayla M. Decorah, 23. Decorah did not resist. She was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

SAWYER COUNTY – Tuesday at 7:13 AM, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a personal injury crash with a student boarding a school bus in the village of Radisson. Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies, Sawyer County Ambulance and the Radisson Fire Department responded to the scene on State Highway 70/27 at the intersection of Martin Street. Initial investigation indicates that Geralynne A. Berg, 63 of Hayward was driving a GMC Terrain East on STH 70/27 and approached a school bus loading students at the intersection of Martin Street. Ms. Berg passed the school bus on the right side of the bus, hitting one of the students boarding the bus. The student, a 4 year old girl, was under the front of Ms. Berg’s vehicle when she stopped her GMC Terrain. The 4 year old student was transported to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and was later released from the Hospital. Ms. Berg was taken into custody for Recklessly Causing injury and issued citations for multiple traffic offenses. This incident remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Less than a month ago, Joe Biden’s campaign was in free fall. Even after he mounted a comeback in South Carolina, he confronted the reality of competing in crucial Super Tuesday contests with little money and no discernible campaign infrastructure. It didn’t matter. The former vice president swept to victory in Democratic primary contests across the country, from New England to the Atlantic seaboard swing states, from the Upper Midwest to the Deep South. His coalition was broad, with black voters, women, older and college-educated voters all drawn to his campaign. Biden’s stunning performance cemented a remarkable turnabout, remaking the Democratic presidential primary with head-spinning speed. A candidate once on the brink of collapse, Biden is now a favorite for his party’s nomination. “I’m here to report, we are very much alive,” Biden declared at a raucous rally in Los Angeles. California, the night’s biggest prize, was one of the few states Biden lost to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. But Biden picked off Texas, the second-biggest state up for grabs, as well as eight other contests. His victories in Virginia and North Carolina, two crucial general-election states, were particularly decisive.

NEW YORK (AP/Gray News) — Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and has endorsed Joe Biden. “Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.” It was a stunning collapse for the former New York City mayor, who had pinned his 2020 hopes on the Super Tuesday states and drained more than $500 million from his own fortune into his ultimately unsuccessful campaign. Bloomberg announced his departure Wednesday after a disappointing finish on Super Tuesday in the slate of states that account for almost one-third of the total delegates available in the Democratic nominating contest. “I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs,” Bloomberg said.