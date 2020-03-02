RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-3-20

Breezes will increase on Tuesday, with low pressure moving away to the northeast. Clouds will start to mix with some sun into the afternoon. Winds will gust 20-25 mph making it feel colder through the day as temperatures rise to around 40. On Wednesday the next weak high pressure system will return drier air and plenty of sunshine for us, while we remain above average with afternoon temperatures again reaching into the low 40’s. Another quick moving low pressure system will then track to our north on Thursday. This one will be a bit stronger, generating more wind for us as it tracks into the Great Lakes. Moisture will be lacking, but there may be enough to produce a few widely scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures should be able to rise a bit more with the front in the area, into the mid 40’s, but winds gusting over 30 mph will make it feel colder.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday afternoon just before 2 PM, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a subject advising of a one vehicle rollover by the railroad tracks on Old 14 West of Weyerhaeuser. The caller advised that the two occupants are out of the vehicle. Rusk County deputies, the Bruce ambulance and Weyerhaeuser Fire Department were called to the scene. According to the report, Canadian National was contacted and they had a train heading in that direction but the train was stopped. The yield sign for the railroad tracks was down. There was no patient transport and no injuries were reported. A Rusk County deputy transported the two subjects, a male juvenile to a residence on Beebe Road Bruce and a female subject to a residence in Ladysmith.

RUSK COUNTY – A Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop Monday evening at about 9:15 on Pine Street and College Avenue West, Ladysmith. According to the report, after an investigation, a subject was taken into custody for Operating After Revocation and Bail Jumping. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Police at 6:20 PM Monday, investigated a Domestic Abuse complaint at a location on Fritz Avenue East. Little information was available, but after an investigation, Patrick M. Nierenhausen, 82, was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Rusk County jail.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is convening a meeting of the state’s political leaders to hear from health officials about what is being done to deal with the new coronavirus. Evers’ spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said Tuesday that the governor called the meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19. There has been one confirmed case in Wisconsin and more than 100 nationwide. Republican and Democratic leaders of the state Legislature, the heads of the state Senate and Assembly’s health committees along with all of the constitutional officers have been invited. State health officials will lead the briefing.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU)— Gov. Evers signed four bills in La Crosse Tuesday that are aimed at addressing substance abuse disorder and reducing the opioid use in Wisconsin. The bills are using evidence-based treatment options for Wisconsinites and extending prescription drug monitoring programs. Evers said, ““We have to do more to expand access to healthcare across our state, and that includes bolstering our efforts for substance use disorder treatment and recovery services,” said Gov. Evers. “Folks have seen firsthand how substance use disorder—especially opioid use—has torn apart families and communities across our state, and we need to get serious about tackling this issue in Wisconsin. I am proud to sign these bipartisan bills into law today that are a step in the right direction, but we know that there is more work we have yet to do to make sure we’re investing in substance use disorder treatment and services to keep our families and communities healthy and safe.”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) — Any cheese, yogurt, butter and dry dairy maker is eligible to enter the World Championship Cheese Contest. This year there are 62 cheese makers representing 26 nations and 36 states competing. The contest is held at the Monona Terrace March 3-5. The contest is the biggest it’s ever been with 3,667 entries this year. What is new this year is 132 dairy products, including new categories for dried milk and whey powders, which received 103 submissions. The judges include a team of skilled technical dairy products selected from around the world. Judges consider flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging and other appropriate attributes. A gold medal, silver medal and bronze medal are awarded to the three highest scoring entries in each class. Wisconsin was well-represented in the contest last year with 10 local dairy farms making the top 20 finalist list last year. The contest is free for anyone to come and watch the judging, plus try some cheese samples.

WASHINGTON (AP) – In a surprise move, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus. Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus “poses evolving risks to economic activity.” It was the Fed’s first rate cut since last year, when it reduced its key short-term rate three times. It is also the first time the central bank has cut its key rate between policy meetings since the 2008 financial crisis and the largest rate cut since then. Stock market averages which had fallen sharply after the opening bell, swung almost 700 points into positive territory after the Fed announcement. Earlier Tuesday, seven major economies pledged to use “all appropriate tools” to deal with the spreading coronavirus but announced no immediate actions.