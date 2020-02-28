WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-2-20

The weather looks to remain generally quiet and this will be the third consecutive week without any significant precipitation chances. We will be watching a few more quick moving low pressure systems track from Western Canada to our north in the coming days. The next one will be passing by with another weak front on Tuesday, There may be a stray flurry or snow shower later Monday night and early Tuesday while more clouds than sun can be expected during the day. It will be even breezier with this next front in the area, along with west winds gusting over 20 mph. Temperatures will reach into the lower 40’s. Behind the front more drying and the return of mostly sunny weather on Wednesday. A weak ridge will be developing and sliding to our south, while we rise back into the mid 40’s.

RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news over the weekend, Friday afternoon at about 4:40, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call for a snowmobile accident on Main Street Trail 25 in the Village of Hawkins. According to the report, the caller requested an ambulance for a subject who hit the railroad tracks by the library and was thrown off the snowmobile. The subject complained of rib pain. Rusk County deputies, Hawkins ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, the snowmobile caught the railroad tracks causing the snowmobile to lose control. The driver was ejected from the snowmobile. No other information was available.

LADYSMITH – Just after 6 AM this (Monday) morning, a passerby called Rusk County dispatch to report the garage was on fire at the Colton Stansbury property at 818 East 3rd Street North near the Rusk County Fairgrounds. The Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith Police and Ladysmith EMS responded to the location and observed flames and smoke could be seen coming from the Southeast corner of the garage. Ladysmith Fire Department was to put out the fire. The fire department believes that the fire started from an electrical box located in the garage. Ladysmith Firemen were at the scene for about an hour.

On Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:31pm The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office advising that the Bloomer PD Officer was in a pursuit on Hwy 53 near the Barron County Line. Before the vehicle entered our county the Bloomer PD terminated the pursuit. A Barron County Deputy just south of Chetek on Hwy 53 clocked a vehicle at 93 mph. A chase ensued with speeds between 80-100mph for about 5 miles before the suspect went into the ditch just south of Dallas on County Road A. Taken into custody was Dalton Johnson, 18 of Chippewa Falls. He is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Felony Fleeing, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana. The Barron and Chetek Police Departments assisted our department with this incident. This was the same vehicle that the Bloomer PD had attempted to stop. On Monday, March 2, 2020 at 12:12am a Barron County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 8 west of Barron. The vehicle failed to stop for the officer and the vehicle traveled into the City of Barron and crashed into a snowbank on Euclid Ave. Deputies along with the Barron Police Department took two 14yr old males into custody. Barron County Human Services was contacted and both subjects were released to their parents and the case will be referred to Barron County Human Services.

MELROSE, Wis. (WEAU)— Two people are in custody in Jackson County after a high speed chase reached speeds of 110 mph. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Davidde Hundt, 25 from La Crosse, and Stacy Wateski, 27 from Onalaska were both booked into Jackson County Jail after fleeing law enforcement. Law enforcement says on March 2 around 12:37 a.m., a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the State Highway 108 and State Highway 71 intersection. When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled reaching speeds of 110 mph. The pursuit lasted 27 miles and stopped after spike strips were used. Hundt was arrested for endangering safety, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony warrant and more. Wateski was arrested on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing an officer. The incident is still under investigation.

Barron County (WQOW) – A Cumberland woman accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from an ATM at her work agreed to a plea deal Friday. Amber Hirsch of Cumberland is charged with theft from a business setting. According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video shows Hirsch putting money into her purse when she was supposed to be filling the ATM at the Cumberland BP station. Video also showed her scratching and scanning lottery tickets during her shift without paying for them. In all, the owner of the gas station believes they lost nearly $53,000. Friday, as part of a plea deal, Hirsch pleaded guilty to two amended counts of misdemeanor theft and is ordered to pay restitution.

Chippewa County (WQOW) – Officials in Chippewa County are preparing for a sex offender to be released near New Auburn, but they are still hoping that won’t happen. According to a sex offender notice sent out by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department, Jeffrey A. Neubecker is set to be released later this month to a home at 25978 Highway F. That is in the town of Sampson. However, his placement is being contested by Chippewa County and Sampson leaders. A hearing on the county’s appeal will be held on March 6. He could be released from custody as soon as that day. Neubecker has been convicted of sex offenses involving adolescents, according to the sheriff’s department. They say the conviction was 1st degree sexual assault in May of 1980. If he is released into Chippewa County, he will not be able to have unsupervised contact with minors or contact with victims. He will not be allowed on school, park or daycare property. He must comply with sex offender rules – like GPS monitoring, and be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life. In anticipation of his placement in the county, Chippewa County officials are holding an informational meeting Tuesday, March 3 at 5 p.m. in the New Auburn Elementary School gym. That is located at 704 North East Street in New Auburn.