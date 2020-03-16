Mariah Popp
Mariah Popp, 22 of Ladysmith, died Saturday, March 14, at Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire. She is survived by her parents, Ted and Barb of Ladysmith, brother, Austin Popp, of Ladysmith, sisters, Kayla Sojka of Ladysmith, Mikayla Popp of Ladysmith and Alyssa Popp of Ladysmith, Grandmother, Darlene Mattson of Minneapolis, MN.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS March 16, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-16-20 Today will be cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Only small accumulations are expected. A weak wave of energy squeezed between our high to the east and another developing high pressure system to the west will produce the extra cloud cover and precipitation. Highs will be seasonably cool with readings reaching […]
- Andrea L. Trott March 16, 2020Andrea L, Trott, 47, of Sheldon, who passed away on Wednesday, March 11th. Survivors include her husband Brent, two children, Brock and Jaden Trott all of Sheldon, her mother, Karen Miller of Thorp, her sisters, Tricia (Gary) Thompson of Henderson, Nevada and Kimberly (Willie) Anderson of Gilman, her Maternal Grandmother, Jeanine Hodowanic of Gilman and […]