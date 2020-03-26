Madonna J. Anderson, 29 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, March 25, at her home. She is survived by her Mother, Colleen Monfre of Siren, Her Fiance, Bradley Remington of Ladysmith, Children, Paislee Remington of Ladysmith, Ezra, Brody and Riley Anderson all of Bruce, Sister, Monica Monfre of Brooklyn, NY., Bonus children, Noah, Alexis and Skyler Remington and Lillian Love, all of Superior. A Memorial Service for Madonna Anderson will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with services.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS March 26, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-26-20 Today will be drier, though a few stray showers will remain possible during the afternoon as weak upper level energy slides into the state. Low level moisture may be tough to scour out, resulting in a mostly cloudy sky with light easterly flow. Temperatures will rise back to around average for late […]
- Sister Mary John VanderLoop, OSM, 101 of Ladysmith died Monday, March 23, at Lake Manor. She is survived by Sisters: Gertrude O’Brien, Audrey Kvist and Anne Hauber, Brothers: Theodore and George VanderLoop, Her Servite Sisters. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. March 26, 2020