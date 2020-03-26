mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Madonna J. Anderson, 29 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, March 25, at her home. She is survived by her Mother, Colleen Monfre of Siren, Her Fiance, Bradley Remington of Ladysmith, Children, Paislee Remington of Ladysmith, Ezra, Brody and Riley Anderson all of Bruce, Sister, Monica Monfre of Brooklyn, NY., Bonus children, Noah, Alexis and Skyler Remington and Lillian Love, all of Superior. A Memorial Service for Madonna Anderson will be held at a later date. The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with services.

