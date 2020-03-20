mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Harvey L. Smith

Harvey L. Smith, 82 of Bruce, died on Wednesday, March 18, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.  He is survived by 3 daughters, Terri Lobner of West Allis, Christine Boreen of Janesville and Joyce Wallace of Madison, 2 grandchildren and 1 sister, Janet Nelson of Tony.

