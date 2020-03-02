Gwendolyn Ann Long
Gwendolyn Ann Long – (Nee Witkiewicz), of West Allis, WI., passed away Sunday, February 23, at St. Lukes Hospital in Milwaukee, surrounded by family holding hands and praying with her after a long fight with complications from diabetes. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Long of West Allis, her long time partner, Scott Solum and Scott’s children, Susan, Samuel and Miranda. Grandchildren, Cristian and Angela. She is also survived by sisters, Lillian (Loren) Farrar of Aitken, MN., Catherine (Kate) Williams of Bruce, Phyllis Gonsowski of Alsip, IL., Annette Witkiewicz of Bruce, Caroline (Luis) Witkiewicz, of Rochester, NY., asnd Lisa (Jeff) Witkiewicz of Chaska, MN. Brothers James (Virginia), Thomas and Kevin (Deb) all of Bruce, she is further survived by her loving Godmother Dorathy Clingingsmith of Lakeville, MN., numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and her pet fur baby ZuZu.
