Dolores “June” Biller
Dolores “June” Biller, 86 of Jump River, died on Sunday, March 1, at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. She is survived by her husband, Harold, 1 son, Duane, 4 daughters, Kris Cason, Julie Jenness, Kay Podolak and Holly Lukes. 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, 4 sisters, Gail, Faye, Winnie and Jan.
