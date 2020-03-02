Bryce “Bud” Mallo
Bryce “Bud” Mallo, 83 of Sheldon, died on Saturday, February 29th, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Marian, 1 son, Alan Gleason, 2 daughters, Sharlene Burch of Marshfield and Summer Cody of Sheldon, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.
