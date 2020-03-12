mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Bernard F. Host, Jr.

Bernard F. Host, Jr., 92 of Bruce, died Thursday, March 12, at Care & Rehab – Ladysmith.  He is survived by 5 children, Bernard F. III, Green Bay, Christopher, Pulaski, Martin, Bruce, Richard, Minneapolis, Lee of Green Bat, 8 Grandchildren, and his ex-wife, Bonnie Host of Bruce.

  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS March 12, 2020
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-12-20 An area of low pressure system and attendant warm front will approach us from the west. Precipitation will begin to develop as the low gains strength overhead. It appears a quick round of moderate rainfall will impact the morning with scattered showers through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the upper […]
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS March 11, 2020
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 3-11-20 Clouds will give way to some sunshine today. It will be pleasantly mild with highs returning to the mid to upper 40’s. The next cold front will be arriving on Thursday and out ahead of this system another chance to reach well into the 40’s. Questions arise with respect to how much […]
RSS ABC NEWS
