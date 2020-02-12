Warren Hanak
Warren Hanak, 82, of Glen Flora, and formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away to eternal life at Marshfield Medical Center on Friday, February 7. Surviving are his step-children, Linda (Gene) Synder, Michael Parker, Wayne (Terri) Parker, Mark (Tonya) Parker, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Anton Hanak, Jr., Ruth Hilmer, Peg (Russ) Kowlaski, Terry (Carol) McAdam and Carol McAdam, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The biggest weather event of the work week will be the arrival of an arctic cold front, resulting in a quick but potent shot of frigid air from Canada. The front will be dropping down into the Upper Midwest today, resulting in a prefrontal
