Virginia F. Vacho
Virginia F. Vacho, 91 of Ladysmith, died Saturday, February 1, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. She is survived by a daughter, Julie Vacho of Johnson Creek, WI., Son, Mark of Ladysmith, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a Brother, Edward Backer of Algonquin, IL.
