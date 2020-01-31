mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Get Adobe Flash player
Find more about Weather in Ladysmith, WI
Click for weather forecast
«

Virginia F. Vacho

Virginia F. Vacho, 91 of Ladysmith, died Saturday, February 1, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.  She is survived by a daughter, Julie Vacho of Johnson Creek, WI., Son, Mark of Ladysmith, 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a Brother, Edward Backer of Algonquin, IL.

ad-withus
RSS WLDY-WJBL NEWS
  • RUSK COUNTY NEWS January 31, 2020
    WLDY-WJBL NEWS 1-31-20 Changes in the forecast are coming as a large area of high pressure begins to progress eastward. For now however, overcast conditions will persist today at least as the overall pattern shifts very slowly. This also means that temperatures will remain pretty steady as well. With overcast conditions, temps will rise into […]
  • Judith MaryAnn Kunkel January 30, 2020
    Judith MaryAnn Kunkel, 79, a resident of Spooner passed away on Friday, January 24, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.  Judy is survived by two sons, Kurt (Dena) Kunkel, of Spooner, and Keith (Lori) Kunkel of Monticello, IL., four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild, one sister, Jean Doughty of Ladysmith, and one […]
ad-withus
RSS ABC SPORTS
ad-withus
ad-withus
RSS ABC NEWS
ad-withus

Contact | Staff | News

Copyright © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Hosted by Meggahosting and WordPress Theme created by Bill.