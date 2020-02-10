mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Terry L. Martindale

Terry L. Martindale, 73 of Bruce, died Monday, February 10, at his home.  He is survived by his wife. Sally, Daughter, Meagan Stroble of Lodi, WI., Son, Mathew of DeForest, WI., 2 grandchildren, 3 Step-sons, Keith Jennings of Garland, TX., Jay Jennings of Black River Falls, and Scott Jennings of Hatfield, WI., Twin Sister, Mary Stehaburger, Dallas, WI., a Niece, Nephew and many cousins.

