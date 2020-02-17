mediaplayer-copy1 mediaplayer3
Susan “Sue” E. Stanisch

Susan “Sue” E. Stanisch, 74 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, February 14th.  She is survived by her husband Bob, 2 sons, Daniel Carrillo of Jackson and Robert Stanisch of Eagle, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, 2 brothers, John Ferguson of Arizona and Tom Ferguson of Jackson.

 

