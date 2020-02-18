Susan J. Schmick
Susan J. Schmick, 46 of Ladysmith, died Monday, February 17th, at her home. She is survived by a son, Sean Schmick, Ladysmith, Brother, Harold Kanning, Jr. of Knoxville, TN., Mother, Dannielle Kanning of Ladysmith.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS February 18, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-18-20 Winds will be breezy behind the departing low, dragging cold air into the state. Highs today will be in the low and mid-20s. The forecast for the remainder of this week is straight forward as the next large high pressure system drops out of Canada and sits to our west during the […]
- Susan “Sue” E. Stanisch February 18, 2020Susan “Sue” E. Stanisch, 74 of Ladysmith, died on Friday, February 14th. She is survived by her husband Bob, 2 sons, Daniel Carrillo of Jackson and Robert Stanisch of Eagle, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild, 2 brothers, John Ferguson of Arizona and Tom Ferguson of Jackson.