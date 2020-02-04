Ruth A. Kopras
Ruth A. Kopras, 85 of Bruce, died on Monday, February 3, at her home. She is survived by her husband, Edmond, 3 sons, Curt and Randy of Bruce and Dennis of Exland, 1 daughter, Karen Zebro of Bruce, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Judy Holzbauer of Madison.
