RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-28-20

A ridge of high pressure stretching from Canada into the south central US remains overhead. Temperatures will eventually make their way into the mid to upper 20’s, sky conditions and wind will remain from the northwest at 6 to 12 mph. More clouds will begin to enter overnight however, as this ridge begins to exit to our east. Saturday morning may start off mostly to completely cloudy with temps in the lower teens. A few flurries may be possible across Western Wisconsin as well. These clouds and flurries will actually be on the leading edge of a warm front and will give way to far different conditions later in the day. As the front passes and skies clear, we will see beautiful afternoon conditions including a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid to upper 30’s. We can look forward to temps remaining fairly mild overnight into Sunday as well. Sunday marks the first day of meteorological Spring, and temps have definitely gotten the memo. We expect highs to reach the MID 40’S in the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

RUSK COUNTY – Late Thursday morning, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to the Probation and Parole Office because agents advised that Cassandra S. Montoya, 23, was not cooperating. Probation and Parole agents wished her to be taken into custody. According to the report, while responding the City Officer was further advised that Montonya drove away from the office and headed North bound. The Officer checked surrounding areas but did not locate Montonya. At about 12:50 in the afternoon, a Rusk County deputy located and arrested Montonya at an address in Conrath.

Barron County (WQOW) – A Cameron man faces four felony charges for allegedly selling embalming fluid to get people high. Travis Duxbury faces two counts each of distributing a hazardous substance and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety. According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant made two purchases of embalming fluid from Duxbury. He allegedly told the confidential informant if it was not used correctly the fluid is deadly. Duxbury is free on a $10,000 signature bond. He returns to court on March 10.

(WQOW) – Not only is the coronavirus causing great concern in the medical industry but apparently it is becoming bad news for the beer industry too. Well, at least for one brand. The group 5W Public Relations, a top 15 independently owned PR firm, asked 737 American beer drinkers if their opinion of Corona beer had changed as a result of the deadly coronavirus. The survey found 38% of Americans wouldn’t buy Corona “under any circumstances” because of the outbreak and another 14% said they wouldn’t order a Corona in public. The survey also showed 16% of American beer drinkers were confused about whether Corona beer is related to the coronavirus. According to CNN, online searches for “corona beer virus” spiked in early February, but have since declined.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New leaders of the Democratic National Convention’s local committee based in Milwaukee have been hired. They replace previous leaders who were fired amid allegations that they oversaw a toxic work environment. The hirings announced Friday come three weeks after the dramatic shakeup to the leadership team and less than five months before the Democrats’ showcase political event to nominate their candidate for president. Raquel Filmanowicz will serve as CEO and Paula Penebaker will be chief operating officer. The host committee is a civic, nonpartisan group responsible for raising the $70 million, recruiting the 15,000 volunteers and providing the facilities needed to put on the convention in July.

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) – A three-year-old girl has died in Appleton in what police are calling a homicide. Appleton police say the girl and a pregnant, 27-year-old woman both had injuries “consistent with the use of an edged weapon.” The girl was a taken to a hospital overnight and “succumbed to her injuries as a result of the incident,” reads a statement from Appleton Police. The woman was also taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. Police say she and her unborn baby are both stable. Appleton Police arrested Demetrius L. Williams, 25. He’s been booked in the Outagamie County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide for the toddler and two counts of Attempted Homicide for the woman and her unborn child. Police say he’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 2. The victims have not been identified.

Milwaukee (WQOW) – The latest Marquette Poll shows Wisconsin voters are more interested in funding public schools than reducing property taxes. The poll shows 56 percent of respondents favored funding schools over lowering taxes, a trend that has remained consistent since 2013. 57 percent also said they would vote for a referendum that would raise taxes to pay for education, up slightly from the year before. 52 percent of those polled also think the state is headed in the right direction, with both Gov. Tony Evers and the state legislature getting positive approval numbers. On a national front, the poll shows a shift in presidential preference among the state’s Democratic voters. It was the first Marquette Poll since the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary. Based on responses, Sen. Bernie Sanders and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg are now the 1st and 2nd preference among voters. In January, Sanders was second choice among Democratic candidates, and Michael Bloomberg was tied for fifth alongside Andrew Yang, who has since suspended his campaign. However, how much the candidates are liked doesn’t seem to play into voters’ decisions. Sanders still holds the highest favorability among voters, but Bloomberg is seen as more unfavorable.