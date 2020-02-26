RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-27-20

The remainder work week will remain dry and we will see some sunshine return as soon as this afternoon. Despite the return of at least partly sunny conditions, the coldest air will be around on this day too with highs in the mid 20’s. A ridge of high pressure stretching from Canada into the south central US will be sliding through our region on Friday. This will reestablish our crystal clear skies, but also keep things chilly for another day with readings in the mid to upper 20’s. As the high slides to our east we will get into a warming trend ahead of the weekend. Saturday is leap day, giving us an extra day of winter this year, but it will not feel much like it with temperatures breaking into the mid 30’s. Before the afternoon however, we will be watching a chance for light snow showers in the morning. Skies will clear quickly in the middle of the day however, and it should turn out to be a good one. Temps on Sunday have definitely gotten the memo that it’s the first day of meteorological Spring, and are expected to reach the mid 40’s! We actually have the potential to warm up even further *IF* the sun stays out longer. As of now however, a weak wave of low level moisture looks to enter the state from the west, which will create overcast conditions in the afternoon.

MILWAUKEE (CNN) – An armed employee stormed a Milwaukee brewing complex Wednesday, gunning down five people. A Wisconsin community is in mourning after a man killed multiple people in the latest mass shooting in the U.S. “We have located five additional deceased victims. The victims all worked at Molson Coors,” said Chief Alfonso Morales Milwaukee Police Department: Police say the 51-year-old man eventually turned the gun on himself. “Five families, six families actually are grieving and will be grieving because of this horrific act of this individual,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. More than 1,000 employees were working on the sprawling campus, when they began receiving text and email alerts from the company about an active shooter. The names of the victims have not been released, nor has the motive of the shooter. “We are here on the scene of another American tragedy. Another senseless American tragedy … and I hate to say that it is in our backyard once again. This is the 11th mass shooting in our state since 2004,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, D – Wisconsin. The shooting occurred at a sprawling facility that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. More than 1,000 people work there. Executives planned to close the complex for a time.

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)– Governor Evers announced Thursday that both U.S. and Wisconsin flags will be flown at Half- Staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee.

RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday afternoon just before 2 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on Highway 8 near Ladysmith. According to the report, the deputy advised that the male driver was aware that he had a DOC hold. The subject has a warrant and a Probation hold. The deputy will follow the subject to the LEC who was on his way to turn himself in.

LADYSMITH – A Rusk County deputy and a Ladysmith Officer Wednesday evening at about 7:20, responded to a residence on 1st Street Ladysmith to check the well being of a subject. After an investigation, the City Officer advised there was a meth pipe and Marijuana pipe in the house. The subject smoked Marijuana a few hours ago. Probation was contacted and advised the subject was too low of a risk to place a hold on. The subject was taken into custody by the City Officer.

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)– A Cochrane- Fountain City School District staff member admitted to law enforcement that she had sent a student nude photos of herself and has since been charged in Buffalo County court. According to a criminal complaint, Heather Treague, 34, allegedly sent 10 nude photos over Snapchat to a student. These photos were allegedly sent outside of school hours. Law enforcement received the report from the Cochrane-Fountain City School on Feb. 21 at 8:30 a.m. stating a staff member had been sending nude photos to a student. Treague told Buffalo County Chief Deputy Lee Engfer she sent “about five photos to the victim and received at least one nude photo back at her request”. She also said she sent photos of her breasts but said it was possible that she had also sent photos of her genitals but did not remember. Law enforcement asked the victim if Treague knew how old he was and he said yes and that he had told her he was 17, after she asked his age. Treague’s signature bond has been set at $5,000 and she is not to have contact with any minors other than her own. She is scheduled to appear in court next on March, 4.

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WEAU)– The Cumberland High School boys basketball Thursday night against Barron will be taking free will donations in lieu of admission prices. The money will be going towards Addison Holmes, a Cumberland Elementary School student who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma called Burkitis. The basketball team says they want to show support for Addy and her family through the recent diagnosis.