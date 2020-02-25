RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-26-20

Clouds will dominate today as a broad upper trough drags over the central states and a storm passes by to our south. We”ll see some flurries and a little light snow. Wind will continue out of the north as the low pressure system pulls air in, and this will keep high temperatures in check along with the mostly cloudy skies. We will range from around 20 degrees in the morning to the upper 20’s in the mid afternoon. A flurry cannot be ruled out either, but appears unlikely for most locations. Skies clear marginally overnight with low temperatures dropping into the upper single digits. The last few days of this work week will remain dry and we will see some sunshine return as soon as Thursday. Despite the return of at least partly sunny conditions, the coldest air will be around on this day too with highs in the low to mid 20’s. Wind will be lighter however, and this will keep it feeling similar to Wednesday. Broad high pressure stretching from Canada well to the south will be sliding into the area on Friday, restoring plenty of sunshine but it should stay chilly for one more day with readings in the mid 20’s. As the high slides to our east we will get into a warm up for the weekend. Saturday is leap day, giving us an extra day of winter this year, but we will continue with the sunny weather as temperatures rise back to near freezing.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference on Wednesday. The session comes a day after he sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S. Trump says representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will join him for the 6 PM ET news conference. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer has unveiled an $8.5 billion request to respond to the virus outbreak in the U.S., more than triple Trump’s request. The money would go toward efforts to contain the outbreak in the U.S., vaccine development and manufacture, and reimbursement to states for their costs in tackling the outbreak. Schumer said Wednesday the money would be an emergency spending request. The administration has asked Congress for an additional $2.5 billion to speed development of a vaccine, but officials say any vaccine is well over a year away. Trump and members of his administration have been sending mixed signals about the virus.

LADYSMITH – Tuesday evening at about 8:20, a Ladysmith Officer and Rusk County deputies responded to a location on 1st Street South Ladysmith, for a Domestic Disturbance between a father and son. Officers arrived on scene and the disturbance had concluded. After an investigation, Austin S. Poggensee, 18, was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct and Battery. He was taken to the Rusk County jail.

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A Lake Hallie man is in custody after a chase in Jackson County. A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Dennis Decker in Black River Falls just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24. During the stop, the vehicle left the scene and crashed in a parking lot of a local business. After the crash, the deputy says Decker ran away from the scene and two passengers were looked at for possible injuries. Hours later, Decker was found hiding in a nearby business parking lot. Decker was booked into the Jackson County jail. He could face possible charges for fleeing an officer, possession of Meth, and a probation/parole warrant.

Madison(WKOW) — Sitting in his office Tuesday, Ruben Anthony absorbed the information from a new report – one that further illustrates the racial gap in Wisconsin. That report from the National Association of REALTORS revealed Tuesday that Wisconsin has the country’s third-lowest rate of African-American homeownership. Anthony, the president of the Urban League of Greater Madison, said the organization has been working for years to increase homeownership rates among people of color. “Homeownership is the key to wealth building,” Anthony said, “Homeownership is the key to the American Dream. We have to have more here in Madison and in this state.” Wisconsin trails only Montana and North Dakota in black homeownership The report from the NAR found that Wisconsin’s black homeownership rate of 23 percent is greater than only Montana and North Dakota. Maine is tied at 23 percent while Iowa and Minnesota were only marginally better at 24 percent. The county-level data shows Dane County is one of the largest contributors to the gap in Wisconsin. With a rate of 10.1 percent, only Brown County (3.7 percent) has a lower black homeownership rate among counties with more than 65,000 people. “We can be part of the solution. I think we need to be part of the solution,” said Jim O’Keefe, Director of the Madison Community Development Division. “I think that the disparity in homeownership that you describe is just not acceptable.” O’Keefe said Madison is addressing the problem, in part, through a $1.25 million program that provides loans to first-time homebuyers.

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) – A staff member in the Cochrane-Fountain City School District is on leave as an investigation into whether the person shared inappropriate photos with a high school student. Superintendent Michele Butler said once they received that report they began their investigation into the allegation. She said they are working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at this time. As a result, the staff member was placed on leave. That person is not allowed on school grounds or to have contact with any students. Butler stated that they are taking “this situation very seriously” and are doing “everything in our power to protect the safety of our students.” She said that they are also providing counseling for any students who have been affected.