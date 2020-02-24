RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-25-20

Clouds will be more dominant the next few days with a broad upper trough over the central states and a storm system tracking to our south. We have been talking about the potential for some snow this week for days, but it now appears this system will stay on a more southerly track, keeping our area snow-free. We will however still feel some of the impacts with the extra clouds and increasing northeast breezes well north of the low. Today will be one of those days, and though cooler, still above average as temperatures rise through the 30’s. Clouds may thin out enough at times to allow for some filtered sunshine. As the low lifts up into the Eastern Great Lakes, we will start to see some colder air arrive from the northwest. Breezes will come more from the north on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky expected and temperatures staying in the 20’s.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) — Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken says it was mentioned in court that Peggs will be under house arrest in Oregon, WI which is in Dane County. Ashley Peggs, his wife, says he will be staying with family in Oregon. On Monday Altoona School Board President Robin Elvig released a statement saying, “We know that this case is extremely unsettling. We also know that the blame in this case, if accusations are proven, lies with one person. As a district, we are moving ahead. We have great students supported by an excellent staff, administrative team and school board.” Altoona Superintendent Dan Peggs was granted home release in federal court Monday. Peggs was not required to pay bond but was allowed to sign papers stating that he agreed with the conditions. The court did not say where he will be living but he will not be at his home in Altoona. Dan’s wife, Ashley, reached out to WEAU to tell us that he will not be allowed back in their home. Peggs will not be allowed anywhere on Altoona School property and is not allowed to have any contact with children, including his own. His conditions say he must follow several rules and will be on house arrest. While in court he said nothing besides “yes sir”. The court said Peggs had multiple fake social media accounts and will not be allowed to be on a computer or use the internet. Peggs’ next court appearance has been scheduled for March 30 but that is subject to change.

LADYSMITH – Monday night at 10 PM, a City Officer and Rusk County deputies, responded to an address on 1st Street South in Ladysmith to locate Orville Olmer Baker Jr., 48, on a warrant for failure to appear. Baker was located and brought to the Rusk County jail for booking.

Eau Claire County (WQOW) – A woman claims a man she didn’t know got into her car, pointed a gun at her and demanded money. Now, three men are facing charges in connection to the case. Lucas Grabbs, 29, Kevin Hudack, 47, and Matthew Kerola, 42, face a combined 14 charges, including armed robbery – party to a crime in Eau Claire County. It happened at a motel and convenience store in the town of Union on Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, the victim said a man she didn’t know got into her vehicle, pointed a gun at her, racked the slide on the gun and threatened to shoot her while demanding money. She said she didn’t have the money. The victim said then the man, Matthew Kerola, pointed the gun at her passenger. The victim said Kerola took her purse and got into a van parked nearby. Authorities say Kevin Hudack and Lucas Grabbs were in that van. That’s when the victim took off and said the suspects followed her. She called police who stopped the van. Kerola told authorities the victim had stolen his wallet. When police searched the van they found an AR-15, meth, a pistol and more than a dozen rounds of ammo. When questioned by authorities Kerola initially denied racking the slide on his gun but later admitted it, according to the complaint. Kerola said he took the woman’s purse because she took off. He said he pulled the gun out to show the two people he was serious but he didn’t intend to shoot them. Cash bond is set at $5,000 for each suspect. As of 3:45 p.m. Kerola was the only one who had posted the money.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was kicked out of a Milwaukee casino for being drunk tried to strangle his girlfriend as she drove on Interstate 94 and then purposely caused a crash. Fifty-year-old Hector Slawson, of Waukegan, was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated causing injury-first offense. The woman told deputies that as she began driving south on I-94, Slawson shouted at her, pulled her hair, grabbed the steering wheel and then grabbed her by the throat. He then jerked the wheel, steering the car into the concrete wall. A public defender was not immediately available for comment.