RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-24-20

The final week of February kicks off with more dry weather but the clear blue skies we have grown accustomed to will give way to increasing clouds on Monday. Daytime highs will be cooler, but still above average, in the mid-upper 30’s. We will be monitoring the track and progress of a storm system centered over the Southern Plains into the midweek. There has not been a lot of confidence with this system and how it will impact us here in the Upper Midwest. Most recent data is again indicating this should mostly skirt by safely to the south with little impact here in the Chippewa Valley, while southern counties may have a chance to see a little snow on Tuesday. We will have to see if any future shifts occur, but whether it snows or not, clouds will be more dominant with stronger northeast breezes. It will be a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 30’s. The low is forecast to slowly move up towards the Great Lakes into Wednesday, keeping it breezy and cloudy with perhaps a better chance to see a few flurries on Wednesday as the system makes its closest approach. Colder air will be arriving from the west, dropping temperatures into the 20’s.

RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County this past weekend, Saturday evening at about 7:20, a hit and run complaint was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, a male subject advised that someone ran into the back of his vehicle on North Main Street, Bruce. The caller advised three people witnessed it. They advised the driver appeared intoxicated. The driver left the bar, didn’t get a plate number but knew who it was. A Rusk County deputy went to a location on Highway 40. Citations will be issued from the incident.

BRUCE – Sunday morning just after midnight, a Rusk County deputy attempted a warrant service at a location on Main Street, Bruce. According to the report, both subjects have warrants and they have been confirmed and are valid. After an investigation, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. A second deputy had a female subject in custody and transported her to the Rusk County jail.

SHELDON – A Rusk County deputy Sunday morning at about 8:30, made a traffic stop on County Highway D and Fern Road near Sheldon. According to the police log, a male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail. A female will be referred for misdemeanor bail jumping.

RUSK COUNTY – Rusk County dispatch at about 5:45 PM Sunday, received a 911 from a caller advising that he witnessed a car rollover on County Highway E and Pinnow Road near Bruce. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance, and Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, there was no patient transport, and no injuries were reported. The driver was issued a citation for reckless driving.

RUSK COUNTY – A short time later a 911 caller advised they seen a vehicle hit a snowbank on Highway 8 and Thornapple Road near Ladysmith. According to the report, a patient was bleeding. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. Lifelink was requested but hen was canceled. No other information was available.

RUSK COUNTY – Sunday night at about 11:40, Rusk County deputies were called to a residence on Highway 27 for a violation of a court order. After an investigation, a subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

LADYSMITH – Saturday night at about 10:25, a Ladysmith Officer was dispatched to an address on Fritz Avenue West to take Michael C. Parrish into custody for a DOC Warrant. After confirmation of the warrant, Parrish was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail without incident.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) — Altoona school superintendent Dan Peggs is due in court in Madison. He’s expected to have a detention hearing at 1 p.m. on Monday to determine if he will stay behind bars or be released. In a federal indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, 32-year old Daniel Peggs is accused of recruiting and trafficking a minor for sex acts from October 2015 to May 2016 and creating a child pornography video involving that minor in December 2015. Peggs was arrested Thursday on a federal warrant. That same day, he pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography. His arrest is connected to another arrest in North Carolina. Bryan Ragon, 43 of Charlotte, is charged with sex trafficking a minor, production of child pornography, transporting of a minor and receiving child pornography. Ragon is charged with trafficking a minor in North Carolina, Wisconsin, and elsewhere in December 2015. During that same month, Dan Peggs is accused of creating a child porn video and according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the same victim is involved in both cases. The Altoona School Board has determined that if Peggs is released from custody today, he will immediately be placed on administrative leave and not allowed on school property. If convicted, Peggs faces up to life in federal prison for the sex trafficking charge and between 15 and 30 years for the child pornography charge.

Stanley (WQOW) – A man and his cat were found dead inside a home on fire on Monday morning. According to Stanley police, crews were called to the home on East Third Avenue in Stanley at 5:25 a.m. When emergency responders arrived they found the man and his cat dead. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but police do not believe foul play was a factor. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

POLK COUNTY, Wis. — (WEAU) Deputies say alcohol is to blame for a fatal crash in Polk County. The two-car crash happened Sunday night around 7 p.m. on County Highway M, just north of the Saint Croix/Polk County line. Deputies say a truck pulling a trailer tried to make a left turn onto East Cedar Lake Road, when it hit a car driving southbound. A woman in that southbound car died at the scene. The 3 people inside the truck were not hurt. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department called out its Accident Reconstruction Team to map the scene of the incident. This investigation is still on-going and the names of those involved have not been released.