RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-21-20

We will be finishing up the work week with more sunny weather as the same large high pressure system which brought the arctic air a few days back will be located to our southeast. A stronger pressure gradient will be developing between the retreating high and a low pressure system well to the north in Canada. The result will be a quick warm up with strengthening southwest winds that may gust 25-30 mph. Temperatures should rise a good 20-25 degrees during the day, peaking in the mid and possibly upper 30’s. Though it will be much milder, the winds will keep it feeling colder with chill values remaining in the 20’s. Going into the weekend it will warm a little more with southwest flow continuing. It will make for some nice conditions for perhaps some late winter recreation with still plenty of snow on the ground. The same can be said for the American Birkebeiner up in Hayward! Winds will be lighter but with still plenty of sunshine expected on Saturday, we will see afternoon highs once again reach well into the 30’s. Not much change going into Sunday, but a weak front will be passing by to our north. This may allow for a few extra clouds around the state, but will also give us a chance to hit 40 before temperatures cool a little into early next week.

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU,NEWS RELEASE)– Altoona School District Superintendent Dan Peggs is arrested and charged with production of child pornography and sex trafficking of a minor. In a federal indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice, Peggs is accused of recruiting and trafficking a minor for sex acts from October 2015 to May 2016 and creating a child pornography video involving that minor in December 2015. Altoona Police arrested Peggs while he was on his way to school in a traffic stop on 10th Street just before 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Peggs pleaded not guilty to both charges in his first appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison Thursday afternoon. Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken says she was made aware of the federal indictment on Friday of last week by the Division of Criminal Investigation. She says the investigation began with a “delayed report” from the victim. The victim was between the ages of 14 and 18 when the alleged incidents happened. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger said after court that the alleged victim is from Wisconsin and the alleged acts occurred within Wisconsin. The victim was not a student at the Altoona School District. Students and parents from the Altoona School District were notified of the arrest via email around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. Bakken says police have been working closely with the school district since the arrest. Peggs’ arrest has left many people in the community with questions. Numerous parents, current and former students say they are shocked and disgusted by the allegations. The Altoona School Board held an emergency meeting at noon on Thursday followed by a press conference to address those questions along with the next steps for the school district. At the press conference Altoona School board President Robin Elvig announced that Mike Markgren will be the acting Superintendent until the investigation is complete. If Peggs is released from custody he will immediately be placed on administrative leave and not be allowed on school property. Altoona School District will have counseling available to students and parents. Peggs has worked at the school district since 2016 and became Superintendent in 2019. Peggs previously worked at Chippewa Falls Middle School from 2010 to 2014 as a seventh grade science teacher and at Gilman High School as principal from 2014 to 2016. District officials at both school districts say they were shocked when they heard the news and had positive experiences working with Peggs. Peggs was principal at Gilman High School during the time of these alleged crimes. Peggs remains in Dane County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:00 p.m. for a possible home release. If convicted, Peggs faces between 10 years to life in federal prison for the sex trafficking charge and between 15 and 30 years in federal prison for the child pornography charge.

LADYSMITH – Thursday morning at 8 AM, the Ladysmith Fire Department and Police Department responded to the area of Riverside Circle for a complaint of gas. The fire department located the source outside a residence on Riverside Circle. The gas was turned off and the gas company responded to the scene.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a male subject Thursday night at about 9:30 with a Domestic Violence Complaint. According to the report, the caller advised his girlfriend beat him up at a residence on Highway 40, Bruce. It started early Thursday morning at 1 AM. The girlfriend was throwing things around the house and hitting him. He reported his face was swollen and he can’t hear out of his left ear. He advised he is staying at his parents house and wanted to speak to a deputy. He advised he does not want a deputy to go to his home as his girlfriend is an alcoholic and has been drinking and he mentioned there are firearms at his home. After an investigation, this (Friday) morning at about 12:50, a female was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County Jail.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another suffered minor injuries after a two vehicle crash happened in Dunn County Thursday. Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says Dale Bauer, 67, of Durand, was driving northbound on County Highway O and failed to stop at a stop sign when it struck a vehicle driven by William Girard, 54, of Eau Claire. Law enforcement says Girard was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated. After life-saving measures were attempted, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 5:48 a.m.