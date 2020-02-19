RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-20-20

Temperatures started off well below 0. With very light if not calm winds, some of the valleys across the region saw lows down to -20 to -25! Luckily, another sunny day will follow with daytime temperatures rising higher into the teens. This will be the last cold day as the high pressure system continues east and winds return from the southwest. By Friday we can plan on a noticeable warm up with highs back above freezing and another abundantly sunny day! The weekend should continue the milder turn with more dry weather likely. Saturday may come with at least some clouds with a weak front approaching from the west, but it doesn’t look to hinder us from having a chance to make a run at 40 degrees. Behind the front, conditions don’t look to change with another day near 40 and a mostly sunny sky. Gradual cooling may follow into early next week with what appears to be a slight chance at some snow Tuesday or Wednesday.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — One person is dead and two others hurt after a crash Wednesday in Pierce County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, it happened around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63 at County Highway Y, near Spring Valley. The initial investigation indicates a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old woman from La Crescent, Minnesota was going north on 63, crossed the centerline, and crashed head-on with a southbound vehicle driven by a 91-year-old man from Ellsworth. A passenger in the southbound vehicle, an 80-year-old woman from Ellsworth, died. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Madison (WQOW) – The superintendent of schools in Altoona was arrested on Thursday morning, charging him with sex trafficking of a minor. Daniel Peggs, 32, was charged by a federal grand jury earlier this month. According to the DOJ, the indictment alleges that from October 2015 through May 2016, Peggs recruited and maintained an individual knowing that the individual was a minor and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act. The indictment also alleges that in December 2015, Peggs used the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Peggs used an iPhone to produce a video of the child pornography. According to United States Attorney Blader, the conduct Peggs is charged with does not involve a student from the Altoona School District. Peggs was arrested Thursday in Altoona and will be taken to Madison for an initial appearance.

RUSK COUNTY – For the second straight month, robust sales of existing homes and limited statewide inventories of homes for sale drove housing prices higher, according to the most recent evaluation of the state housing market by the Wisconsin REALTORS Association. January home sales were 8.9 % higher than existing home sales in January 2019, and the median price rose 8.6 % to $190,000 over the same 12 month period. In Rusk County, the median price last month was $296,000. The January median price in January of last year was not available. Sales in Rusk County in January of this year was 10 compared to 7 home sales in January of 2019. The good economy and excellent mortgage rates have definitely boosted sales. Unemployment rates have been inching upward but remain below 4 %, which is the level that economists consider full employment.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Assembly is set to pass a bill that would raise the smoking age from 18 to 21. The bipartisan proposal would bar anyone younger than 21 from buying cigarettes as well as any tobacco or nicotine products. An initial version of the bill also barred anyone under 21 from purchasing vaping products but the bill’s chief Assembly sponsor, Republican John Spiros, deleted that language. The Assembly is set to take up the measure Thursday, the chamber’s last floor period before its two-year session ends.