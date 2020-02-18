RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-19-20

An area of strong high pressure is centered to our northwest and ridge extending into Western Wisconsin. Bright and sunny conditions will be abundant today. Wind will remain around 5-10 mph through the day, enough to make things feel colder but not by too much. A few clouds may drift through in the afternoon, but the sun will be dominant. Temperatures will reach the double digits, but only by a few degrees. In the evening, high pressure will move overhead and allow temps to drop quickly overnight. The sky may look the same Thursday morning, but we may once again wake up to a frigid start with temps dropping between 7 to 15 below 0. Another sunny day will follow with daytime temperatures rising higher into the teens. This will be the last cold day as the high slides east and winds return from the southwest. By Friday we can expect a noticeable warm up with yet another day of abundant sunshine and highs back above freezing!

RUSK COUNTY – This (Wednesday) morning at about 8:20, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call reporting a house fire on Tilmars Road, Glen Flora. According to the police log, all occupants were told to leave the residence. The caller advised the fire was small at this time. The Hawkins Fire Department, Hawkins ambulance, and a Rusk County deputy responded to the scene. When firemen arrived on scene, they advised smoke was billowing out of the second story window. Hawkins Fire Department requested Ladysmith Fire Department for a tanker and manpower. No other information on the fire was available.

LADYSMITH – Tuesday just after 12 Noon, a Ladysmith Officer assisted a Probation Agent with taking Justin D. Miller, 25, into custody on a Probation hold. Miller was taken into custody without incident from a location on East 8th Street South. He was transported to the Rusk County Jail.

LADYSMITH – Ladysmith Officers responded Tuesday night at 9:15 to a residence on East 9th Street South to an unknown Domestic Related Incident. According to the report, upon arrival, Officers were informed that a female juvenile was out of control and her mother and a male subject were attempting to hold her down to stop her acting out. The Ladysmith ambulance was asked to respond for medical treatment for the juvenile female involved. Both the mother and male subject reported that they had minor injuries but refused medical treatment. During the incident, the male admitted to punching the juvenile as they attempted to restrain her. All parties involved were informed that this matter would be referred to the Department of Health and Human Services for review.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Health officials say another child has died of flu complications in Wisconsin, the third pediatric death in the state this season. The Milwaukee Health Department says it’s the first child to die of the flu in the city since the season began Oct. 1. There have been 400 people hospitalized. Health commissioner Jeanette Kowalik says it’s not too late to get a flu shot. She encourages everyone over 6 months to get vaccinated.