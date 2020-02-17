RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-18-20

Winds will be breezy behind the departing low, dragging cold air into the state. Highs today will be in the low and mid-20s. The forecast for the remainder of this week is straight forward as the next large high pressure system drops out of Canada and sits to our west during the middle of the week. This will bring very quiet conditions to the region as cold, dry air returns. Some moisture is expected to linger on today, leading to a mix of clouds and sunshine, while it stays breezy. Any clouds will then exit with clearing at night and lighter winds, making for a frigid start Wednesday morning as the mercury dips below zero. The coldest air will be around on Wednesday but the trade off will be lighter winds and bright sunshine all day. Temperatures will be a good 15 degrees below average with highs only in the low teens. The high will be edging east, keeping us clear and putting us in a favorable spot for an even colder start Thursday morning when it may be in the -10’s. Another sunny day will likely follow, with daytime temperatures rising higher into the teens. This will be the last cold day as the high slides east and winds return from the southwest. By Friday we can expect a noticeable warm up with more sunshine and highs back near and even above freezing.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Many eyes are looking ahead to the presidential primaries that take place before the November election. But first, Wisconsin voters can head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in primaries for local races and one statewide race for Supreme Court. There is one statewide race on Tuesday’s ballot and voters in the 7th district will be narrowing down their choices for a new representative in congress. The polls are open to 8 PM. Voters statewide will be able to choose between Jill Karofsky who has served as a Dane County judge since 2017, Ed Fallone who is a Marquette Law professor and incumbent Justice Dan Kelly. The election on Tuesday will narrow down the field to two, who will face off in the general election on April 7. For anyone who lives in the 7th congressional district which is 26 counties and includes parts of Chippewa county, Barron, St.Croix, Clark, Polk, Price and Rusk counties. On the ballot there will also be a special election to fill Sean Duffy’s spot after he resigned in September. There are two democratic candidates facing off, Lawrence Dale who is an insurance salesperson and Tricia Zunker who is an associate justice of the Ho-Chunk Supreme Court and a member of the Wausau School Board. On the republican side, the candidates are current State Senator Tom Tiffany and Jason Church, the former army soldier and Purple Heart recipient. Each of the party winners today move on to the special election scheduled for May 12. If you plan to head out to the polls make sure you bring a valid ID with you and if you need to register to vote you will also need proof of residency.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday night just after 8 PM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call from a female advising the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office that there was a strange male that came to her door. She requested a deputy respond to her house on Shore Road, Bruce, as she is alone in her residence. Rusk County deputies responded to the scene. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy advised a field sobriety on the male subject. After an investigation, the male subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU)— Stanley- Boyd schools were under a soft hold until police have more information on a threat that was made to a student. Stanley Police say the source of the information is being investigated and there will be an increased law enforcement presence around the school as a precaution. They also say a soft hold means limited access in/out of the campus and no outside recess will happen. Police were made aware of the threat early Tuesday morning. UPDATE: Eau Claire police believe the threat to a student at Stanley-Boyd schools may be related to an overnight threat to a person at the Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire. While ECPD investigated the threat at Bolton Refuge House, police received indication the person who made the threat may be in the area. So, police set up a perimeter around the Bolton Refuge House and are “actively investigating the threats with urgency.”