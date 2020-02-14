RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-17-20

Today will start off dry but we are likely to see at least some snow this afternoon. A low pressure system will be sliding out of the Plains and into the Upper Midwest, tracking just to our south. The system will be in the process of picking up moisture as it slides through Wisconsin, but likely too late to have the biggest impacts here in the western part of the state. Areas of snow will begin to arrive by late morning and for the afternoon. There looks to be a cut off with the snow around the Eau Claire area, with areas to the north seeing very little. The city may pick up around an inch or so, while around the I-90 corridor a 1-3″ snowfall is expected. Temperatures should warm a bit more, with afternoon highs in the low 30s. Some snow may linger into the early evening hours before exiting, while some colder air will begin to arrive later at night with partial clearing expected. The remainder of the forecast will be very quiet with a large high pressure system in control for a several day stretch. Initially this will be positioned to our west, pumping down more arctic air from the north, though not as cold as what we experienced for a few days last week. Tuesday will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds as the colder air begins to take hold. Highs will be in the low 20’s. The worst of the cold is forecast to be around Wednesday and Thursday with the high over our region. Temperatures will be at least 10 degrees below average with highs in the low teens Wednesday, and upper teens Thursday. Both of these mornings will likely start off below zero. The one positive is each day will be filled with abundant sunshine.

LADYSMITH – There was a story on Facebook Friday evening from Ladysmith Mayor Alan B. Christianson. According to Mayor Christianson, Citizens of the City of Ladysmith and Supporters, I am writing to let you know that as of 4:59 PM Friday, February 14th, I have resigned the remaining two months of my current term as Mayor of the City of Ladysmith. As you may be aware, the current City Administrator announced his intentions to retire last month and the City Personnel Committee and Council authorized placement of an advertisement to seek Ladysmith’s next Administrator. Over the past month, I have given deep consideration to applying for this position. Per Wisconsin Statute I am not allowed to hold elected office for the City while applying for an employed position with the same level of Government. This is why I am announcing my resignation today (Friday). It is 100% my intention to remain involved with City Government, either through the employed position of Administrator or in an elected position of Mayor or Alderperson. If I am unsuccessful in gaining employment as the Administrator, I hope to return as Mayor in April, 2020 and will happily work alongside a new Administrator for the good of the community. I will remain on the ballot for the Spring, 2020 election. I will continue to attend City Council meetings during the next 2 months.

RUSK COUNTY – Saturday morning at about 10:35, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Domestic Violence Complaint. Little information was available on the Rusk County Police log. Rusk County deputies responded to the location near Conrath. A Rusk County deputy was out with a male on the roadway and after an investigation the male subject was taken into custody. A 72 hour no-contact will be enforced. No other information was available.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant Saturday evening just after 6 PM at a residence on Thornapple Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy was in contact with the subject who reportedly had a PBT of .20. The warrant was confirmed and the subject was taken into custody and transported to the Rusk County jail.

LADYSMITH – Saturday night just after 7 PM, a male subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a possible Chimney Fire at a residence on Ambrose Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, there was no visible flames but the wall was hot. The Ladysmith Fire Department, Ladysmith ambulance and a City Officer responded to the scene. Ladysmith firemen were at the scene for about 30 minutes and no other information was available.

PRICE COUNTY – Price County Sheriff Brian S. Schmidt reports his department is investigating a house fire which tragically resulted in the death of two occupants. On February 14th, at 10 AM, the Price County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting two people were deceased inside a residence in the Township of Eisenstein. Responding to the scene were the Price County Sheriff’s Office, the Fifield Fire Department and First Responders, the Park Falls Ambulance Service, the Price County Coroner’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office. The initial investigation revealed there had been a fire in the residence which had extinguished itself prior to the arrival of emergency services. The fire remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshall’s Office and Price County Coroner’s Office. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of the family.

WISCONSIN – Voters in Wisconsin and in the 7th Congressional District of Northwest Wisconsin will go to the polls this Tuesday (Tomorrow). The 7th District Wisconsin Congressional seat was last held by Sean Duffy, who resigned from Congress last September to spend more time with is family and newly born daughter who had heart-related medical complications. On the Democratic side, Lawrence Dale of Eagle River, and Tricia Zunker of Wausau will face off. Current Wisconsin State Senator Tom Tiffany and Jason Church, an Afghanistan War Veteran, are the candidates on the Republican side. The top vote getters on each side will be in the special election Tuesday, May 12 for the 7th Congressional District seat.

MADISON (WKOW) – Voters will decide on two candidates for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court in the primary election Tuesday. Left-leaning candidates Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone are challenging incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, appointed by Former Gov. Scott Walker in 2016. Kelly said he plans to continue focusing on how to best make laws clear to the public. “I think it’s really important that we write opinions that are clear and concise and can be picked up by anyone in the state of Wisconsin … and read through it and understand what we’re doing,” he said. “That judicial philosophy and that experience are what make me most qualified.” He said his almost 30 years of work in the field of law is an asset. “In some ways, I’ve been preparing for this position, unknowingly, pretty much my entire career.” Karofsky, a Dane County circuit judge, also said her experience handling cases is valuable in a Supreme Court justice. She is pushing for an end to corruption in government. “In my courtroom, I follow the rule of law every day,” she said. “I treat everyone in my courtroom equally and fairly and respectfully, and that’s what I’m going to do on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.” Also running is Marquette Law Professor Ed Fallone, who said his background outside the courts is his strength. “We have a state Supreme Court that has too many justices with the same narrow experience, both life experience and legal experience,” he said. “[Voters] want to have a different kind of justice and they’re happy to have a choice on Tuesday.” If elected, Fallone would be the first Latino to serve on Wisconsin’s Supreme Court.