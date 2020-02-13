RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-14-20

After a bitterly cold start, temperatures will rise a bit more for our Valentine’s Day, though it will stay well below average. High pressure will be moving further away to our southeast, putting Western Wisconsin back in southerly flow. Those winds will increase, making for another breezy day and unfortunately keeping it feeling like it’s below zero through the day. Air temperatures will have a chance to reach the low teens with another day of sunshine. The coldest air will continue to retreat into the night as southerly breezes remain and some clouds increase from the west. We may drop a few degrees, but a general upward trend is forecast and by Saturday morning we should be into the 20’s. A front with very limited moisture will be arriving on Saturday, with a mostly cloudy sky through the first part of the day. We could see a few flurries, but chances look to be low for anything more at this time, and in fact the afternoon should brighten up with some sunshine developing. Temperatures will have a chance to top the freezing mark again, after starting off well below zero just a day earlier. A high pressure system to the north will then keep our weather dry through Sunday, but also dropping temperatures again, with highs in the mid 20’s. Sunshine will be mixing with some clouds through the day, with a fairly nice finish to the weekend.

RUSK COUNTY – This (Friday) morning just after 1 AM, Rusk County dispatch received a 911call of a house fire on Highway 27 South, Conrath. According to the report, the caller advised that Terry Celske stated his house was on fire located at N2408 Highway 27, Conrath. Rusk County deputies, the Sheldon Fire Department and the Ladysmith ambulance were called to the scene. The Sheldon Fire Department a tanker and pumper from the Ladysmith Fire Department, also a Tanker from the Cornell Fire Department and tankers and portable pump from the Bruce Fire Department. A Rusk County deputy arrived at the scene and advised the building was fully engulfed. Jump River Electric and the Red Cross were contacted. A Chaplain was contacted and will cover a motel room at the Ladysmith Motel Inn and Suites for Terry and his dog for the night. Firemen not only had to battle the fire but the bitterly cold temperatures as well. No injuries were reported and the Sheldon Firemen were at the scene for about 4 hours.

LADYSMITH – Shortly after 12 Noon Thursday, a Ladysmith Officer responded to a location on Roesler Avenue West, for a Domestic Abuse complaint. According to the report, a female was being dragged by her hair by a male and the male forcing the woman into a Black S10 Pickup and left the area. The Officer met with the male subject who witnessed the incident. The 19 year old victim and the 24 year old suspect were identified by Police. The female victim was located in the village of Bruce and came to the LEC for an interview. The male suspect was believed to be traveling to the Downsville (Dunn County) area. The case is under investigation.

LADYSMITH – Late Thursday morning a theft complaint was reported to Ladysmith Police. According to the report, Kwik Trip in Ladysmith, reported a 46 year old female who reportedly took a phone charger from the display and attempted to return the charger at the register. The suspect was unable to make the return with the store manager. She then left the store without paying for the charger. The City Officer obtained video surveillance footage and written statements. The Officer contacted the suspect’s Probation Agent but was not available. The case is under investigation.

BARRON COUNTY – On Thursday, at 5:19 AM, the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a car vs pedestrian accident on Highway P near the Holiday Gas Station. Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s arrived on scene and were able to determine that Lolita Kohler, 71, of Cumberland was outside of her vehicle after getting stuck in a drift on Highway P just North of Almena, when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Mataya Fogelberg, 20 of Turtle Lake. The victim was taken by private vehicle to the gas station in Almena. Lolita was transported by the Cumberland Ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Barron with serious but not life threatening injuries. Almena Fire and Barron County First Responders also assisted on this call. Contributing factors to this crash were road conditions and drifting snow. The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A Colfax man charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of his father has a preliminary hearing. 51-year-old Gary Styer appeared in Dunn County court Thursday, February 13. He’s accused of striking his father, Edward Styer, with a two-by-four and killing him. Deputies were dispatched to the Colfax home on State Highway 40 on Jan. 15 for a request of a welfare check to be conducted on Edward Styer. Gary Styer told law enforcement officers on January 16 he killed his father as a result of years of emotional and physical abuse dating back to when he was a child. The autopsy report says the victim suffered multiple blunt force injuries. The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force head injuries and the manner of death was ruled as a homicide. Online records show the court finds probable cause in the case, and Gary Styer is due back in court for an arraignment on March 11.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— A Rib Lake man has been charged with his 11th OWI offense after a crash. Taylor County court records show Michael Krug, 66, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – 11th offense. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a one vehicle accident on Feb. 8 around 5:54 p.m. in the town of Chelsea. Deputies identified Krug and noticed that he had a .02 driving restriction due to his 10 previous OWI offenses. Krug told law enforcement that he had been drinking since 2 p.m. and did not see the stop sign. He said he continued through the intersection and then went into the north side ditch of Highway M. Krug’s preliminary breath test read at .189 BrAC. Krug is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear back in court on March 17.