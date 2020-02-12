RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-13-20

Today will likely be one of the coldest days of this winter season and if you will be heading outdoors, you’ll want all of your heavier winter weather gear to stay warm. Arctic high pressure will be centered to our west, while remaining far enough away to keep us in breezy northwest flow. Temperatures will likely remain below zero through the morning hours, while rising into the single digits through the afternoon. Breezes though will keep it feeling like it’s well below zero. The one positive is the sun will be shining. The high will move closer at night, leading to lighter wind and with a clear sky we will have no problem dropping well below zero. The coldest temperature observed so far in Eau Claire this winter was back on December 18th at -13, but we will likely drop lower than that waking up Friday morning. It will be another sunny day around the region while the high steadily moves east. This will put us back in southerly flow, leading to increasing breezes once again. Though not quite as cold, it will remain well below average with daytime highs in the low teens while continuing to feel colder. The same southerly flow and some increasing clouds Friday night will at least prevent much of a temperature drop and in fact we should start to see a rise later at night and into daybreak Saturday.

RUSK COUNTY – Just after 12 Noon Wednesday, a male subject reported a haybale on fire in the middle of a field on EKE Road on the East side, near Bruce. No other structures were in danger. A Rusk County deputy and the Bruce Fire Department responded to the scene. According to the report, After an investigation, a second male subject, who lives at the corner of Eke Road and County Highway O, was cutting wood and through out a cigarette and likely caused the fire. This will be worked out with the owner and this subject. No other violations were reported.

LADYSMITH – At 11:15 AM Wednesday, a City Officer responded to the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 27 in Ladysmith, on a report of a two vehicle crash. According to the report, a vehicle was East bound on Lake Avenue Highway 8, and the second vehicle was North bound on West 9th Street or Highway 27, when the two vehicles collided. The second vehicle impacted the passenger side front door injuring a passenger. The passenger and driver were both transported to MMC-Ladysmith for their injuries. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not injured. No other information was available.

BARRON COUNTY – On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 9:37 a.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department served an arrest warrant for Dale Nedland, age 57, at 407 3rd Ave N in the Village of Dallas. Deputies requested everyone to exit the house or the K-9 would be sent in. No-one responded. Several more announcements were made to exit the house and again no-one responded. K-9 Koda was sent in to clear the residence and apprehended a female hiding in the upstairs of the house. The female was identified as Kelly Sandell, age 42, of Dallas. Kelly was treated at Mayo hospital for her injuries and was transported to jail on obstructing charges. Dale Nedland was located hiding in the basement and surrendered to law enforcement without further incident. Dale is being held in the Barron County Jail on a probation warrant and methamphetamine charges.

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— A Lublin man had a plea hearing in Clark County Court on Wednesday in the case of a Clark County church that was vandalized in 2019. Court records show Seth Meier was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect to a felony charge of burglary of a building or dwelling. The criminal damage to religious property charge was dismissed but read in. The criminal complaint says in March of 2019, law enforcement were called to St. Mary’s Catholic in Neillsville where they found broken statues, picture frames, holy water stands, crosses and candles. A witness told law enforcement that Meier was talking in a “demonic voice” and had recently joined a cult.

Polk County (WQOW) – One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. The crash happened on Wednesday night at 6:35 on Highway 35 just north of 1st Street in the village of Dresser. Dresser is northeast of Osceola. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a red Ford Escape was south on Highway 35 when it hit a white Ford Explorer head-on. The only person in the Ford Escape had to be freed from the car. That person was taken to the hospital where they died. Two people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Names are not being released at this time.

(CNN) – If you love golf, you probably don’t need any more reasons to hit the links, but here’s one anyway. According to a new study, golfing may help older adults live longer. Specifically, the preliminary research found that playing golf at least once a month can lower the risk of premature death in older adults age 65 and older. The comprehensive findings will be presented later this month at the American Stroke Association International Stroke Conference in Los Angeles. If the findings are accurate, it’s good news for millions of people. According to the National Golf Foundation, nearly 25 million people in the United States play golf.