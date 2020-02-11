RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-12-20

**ARCTIC COLD FRONT TO PLUMMET TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING** The biggest weather event of the work week will be the arrival of an arctic cold front, resulting in a quick but potent shot of frigid air from Canada. The front will be dropping down into the Upper Midwest today, resulting in a prefrontal southwest flow for us and a better chance to warm a bit more. Temperatures should reach the mid to upper 30’s as a result, though these breezy conditions will persist. Any early sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as the front approaches. Instability on the leading edge will promote the development of light snow as the front passes overhead in the evening and wind abruptly becomes northwesterly. Up to an inch of accumulation may occur in places. Conditions will remain breezy and arctic air will rush in overnight. By daybreak Thursday, temps are likely to be below zero. A large high pressure system will be located to our west, pumping the frigid air from Canada into the region. The air will be very dry so a mostly sunny sky is forecast, but it will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen since mid January as temperatures look to only top out in the mid single digits. The high will then be closer at night, bringing lighter winds and with a clear sky and deep snow cover on the ground, we could be looking at the coldest morning so far this winter season Friday, with readings between -15 to -25.

MADISON (WQOW) – Three communities in Northwest Wisconsin will have extra money to put toward recovery efforts after storms ravaged the area last Summer. Chetek, Barron and Turtle Lake all received $50,000 grants. A total of $594,020 was given out to 15 communities statewide, according to a DNR spokesperson. The DNR submitted a request in December to the Joint Committee on Finance to transfer funds from the forestry emergency reserve. This reserve was created in 2017 as a result of Wisconsin Act 59 for emergency responses to significant fire, disease, infestation, or other disasters that could not otherwise be reimbursed by federal funds.

RUSK COUNTY – Tuesday afternoon just after 3 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop of a vehicle for not displaying a front license plate on Highway 27 and Broken Arrow Road. After an investigation, the driver did not have Auto Insurance and had a defective muffler. The driver was cited for no insurance and the driver was arrested for a Probation hold. The subject was transported to the Rusk County jail.

BARRON COUNTY – On February 10, 2020, at 1:54 PM, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at 963 CTH SS Chetek WI. Located during that search warrant was 21 grams of Methamphetamine. The owner of the house Tim Wilson, age 66, was not at home but was later taken into custody on his US mail route. When taken into custody, Mr. Wilson also had 2 additional grams of Methamphetamine in his possession. He was booked into the Barron County Jail on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Wilson was released on a $10,000 signature bond on February 11, 2020. The street value of these drugs is about $2300. This case remains under investigation by the Barron County Drug Unit.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) – A mother accused of exposing her baby to drugs agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday. Sally Lis faced multiple charges in Chippewa County Court. In 2017, police say a hair sample from her then-2-month-old baby tested positive for a variety of drugs including amphetamines and heroin. They say the only way the baby would be exposed to those drugs is direct ingestion. Tuesday, Lis pleaded no contest to child neglect as well as two drug possession charges. Judge Steven Cray sentenced her to four years of probation and the time she has already served behind bars. She is also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and must make a reasonable effort to accomplish goals and recommendations of chips case.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WEAU) – A Chippewa Falls man has entered a not guilty plea to five charges in a child sexual assault case. Chippewa County Court documents show Timothy Wundrow has pleaded not guilty to his charges, which include first degree child sexual assault, child enticement and exposing genitals to a child. In 2008, Wundrow was found guilty of repeated child sexual assault and was added to the sex offender registry. He is scheduled to appear in court next on April 6.

WASHINGTON (AP) — For Bernie Sanders, not all victories are created equal. In 2016, Sanders carried New Hampshire by 22 points, pummeling Hillary Clinton and setting the stage for a protracted fight over the Democratic presidential nomination. On Tuesday, he won the state’s primary by less than 2 points, raising questions about his ability to broaden his coalition beyond his most loyal supporters. But the Vermont senator is benefiting from a crowded and fractured primary field, with several moderate candidates dividing up the rest of the vote. Taken together, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden drew support from more than 50 percent of New Hampshire voters — twice as much as Sanders. “It’s clear that a majority of Democrats do not want Bernie Sanders to be the nominee,” said Ben LaBolt, who advised President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. “But if the more pragmatic candidates do not consolidate in the weeks ahead — especially those hanging by a thread in the single digits — Sanders has a very real chance of winning the nomination.”