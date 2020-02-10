RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-11-20

Skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon as high pressure builds off to the southwest. Wind will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, becoming breezy in the afternoon. Temperatures will manage to reach the upper 20’s. Breezy will conditions keep temperatures more mild overnight as skies be partly cloudy into Wednesday morning. The biggest weather event this work week will be the arrival of an arctic cold front, resulting in a quick but potent shot of frigid air from Canada. The front will be dropping down into the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, resulting in a prefrontal southwest flow for us and a better chance to warm a bit more. Temperatures should reach the mid 30’s as a result, though these breezy conditions will persist. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds through the late afternoon as the front approaches. Instability on the leading edge will promote the development of light snow as the front passes overhead in the evening and wind abruptly becomes northwesterly. Up to an inch of accumulation may occur in places. Conditions will remain breezy and arctic air will rush in overnight. By daybreak Thursday, temps are likely to be near or below zero. A large high pressure system will be located to our west, pumping arctic air from Canada into the region. The air will be very dry so a mostly sunny sky is forecast, but it will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen since mid January as temperatures look to only top out in the single digits. The high will then be closer at night, bringing lighter winds and a chance to drop down into the negative teens.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday afternoon at about 1:40, a male subject reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office a theft complaint. The subject reported that 13 XBOX games were stolen from his room. According to the report, a consent search was given to all rooms in the house including the basement located on Highway 27 South of Ladysmith. No games were located. The complainant did not believe any of the men in the residence would steal the games. The case is under investigation.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office did a follow up for Barron County Monday afternoon. According to the report, a Rusk County deputy was out with a White Toyota Highlander behind the post office in Weyerhaeuser. After an investigation, the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. The subject was turned over to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office.

RUSK COUNTY – Monday evening at about 6:30, Rusk County authorities and a City Officer went to the Men’s Shelter on Highway 27 South of Ladysmith for a Probation Violation. According to the report, Corey M. Kennedy, 35, ran from the location. Kennedy is on a no drink per probation. A Rusk County deputy located Kennedy inside the cab of a semi across the road from the men’s shelter. Kennedy blew a PBT of .046. Kennedy was arrested for a Probation Violation and transported to the Rusk County jail.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) — Dozens of people have been evacuated from a local shelter, after a fire broke out in downtown Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Fire Department says crews were called to 201 East Lake Street shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night. At the scene, they found heavy smoke pouring from ‘The Metro’, a 2-story building that used to house the old Boys and Girls Club. Firefighters attacked the flames and were able to keep the fire contained to a kitchen area, but there is heavy smoke and water damage throughout the building. The damage is estimated to be about $150,000. 55 people were evacuated from the Sojourner House, a local shelter just several feet away from the fire. Luckily, there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU — As of Monday night, the Rice Lake Police Department says it’s still looking to identify a female and male seen on store surveillance video. The police department says it received the complaint about the incident Monday from a store employee. A female was assaulted by a male subject at the Walmart in Rice Lake around 11 p.m. on Friday, February 7. In the video, the male walks past and kicks the female at her feet, knocking her down. Officers would like to make contact with the victim and are also asking for help identifying the male suspect.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say two officers were hurt when a driver attempted to flee from a traffic stop in Milwaukee with one of the officers partially inside the vehicle. Police stopped the car for speeding Monday night on the city’s north side. Officers say they saw illegal drugs in the vehicle and told the occupants to get out. That’s when a front passenger slid behind the wheel and took off with one of the officers hanging on. The vehicle made it about 70 feet before crashing into a tree. The officer was treated at a hospital and released. The second officer was treated for a hand injury.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting his sister in Madison on Christmas Eve has been found incompetent to stand trial. A Dane County judge on Monday sent 57-year-old Joseph Green to a state mental health hospital until he regains competency. The State Journal says Green will be housed at Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison or the Winnebago Mental Health Institute near Oshkosh. A criminal complaint says a man police believe to be Green called 911 Dec. 24 to report his sister needed an ambulance. Police say Green disposed of the murder weapon in a trash bin outside his apartment building. GENOA, Wis. (WEAU)— A Desoto man was arrested for operating under the influence- fifth offense after a Vernon County crash. Vernon County Sheriff’s office says 58-year-old Steven Majeske was arrested after he lost control of his pick-up truck and hit a power pole along Trussoni Lane in the town of Genoa. The seatbelt was used and airbags deployed. Majeske was not injured according to the Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. The crash is still under investigation.