WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-10-20

As we head into this work week, we return to a quieter weather pattern. The next couple days will feature some sunshine along with seasonable temperatures. An area of high pressure over the Plains will move east and eventually to our south by later today. A light southwest breeze will develop through the day, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 20’s. Some extra clouds may arrive tonight as a weak low and trough pass through and up to our north. This will keep temperatures up, with lows in the teens. On Tuesday another high pressure system will quickly slide from the Plains and again to our south, producing sunshine and some scattered clouds. It should become a bit breezier with daytime temperatures again climbing through the 20’s.

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) — A 6-year-old student has died after they were struck and killed by a vehicle while waiting to get on a school bus Monday morning. Tri-County Area School District Administrator Anthony Marinack said the bus was stopped, when another vehicle, traveling in the same direction as the bus, struck two students. A kindergarten student was killed, and a sibling was injured, Marinack said. WBAY-TV reports the school bus stopped along State Highway 73 with its lights flashing when a car tried to pass the bus on the right-hand side. Marinack told NewsChannel 7 the incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. just southeast of Plainfield on Hwy. 73. According to a DOT alert, traffic has been rerouted north on County J to County P, and west back to Hwy 73. Southbound traffic will reverse the directions. The Waushara County Sheriff’s Department was unable to release any further information. Marinack said other students were on the bus at the time, he said. He said counselors will be at the school to help students and staff.

RUSK COUNTY – In Rusk County news this past weekend in Rusk County, Friday afternoon a gas drive off was reported to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:20 PM, an employee at the Express Mart on Main Street in Bruce advised of a gas drive off of $41.20. The vehicle went East bound towards Ladysmith in a Greenish Tan truck. No other information was available and the case is under investigation.

RUSK COUNTY – Friday evening just after 6 PM, a Rusk County deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 40 and County Highway D near Bruce. According to the report, a field sobriety was performed. After an investigation, the subject was taken into custody and transported to the MMC-Ladysmith. The subject was then transported to the Rusk County jail.

RUSK COUNTY – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a gas drive off complaint Saturday afternoon shortly after 2 PM. According to the report, a female employee advised that they had a gas drive off of $34.10 from the Tony Depot in Tony that happened around 1:50 PM. The vehicle was a Blue colored Chevy Equinox. The vehicle left West bound on Highway 8. The driver is approximately 55-60 years old. They did not believe the drive off was intentional. No other information was available.

RUSK COUNTY – Saturday afternoon a female subject advised the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office of a theft complaint. According to the report, the female advised she was at Christy Mountain between 5:30 PM and 8 PM Saturday, and when she got home she noticed her money was gone from her wallet. The amount of the theft was a few hundred dollars. The case is under investigation.

RUSK COUNTY – Sunday morning just before 10 AM, a male caller advised he was a milk truck driver, and a car drove into the back of his truck on Thornapple Road, Ladysmith. According to the report, he advised no one was hurt the car was totaled. Rusk County deputies, Bruce ambulance and the Bruce Fire Department were called to the scene. No other information was available.