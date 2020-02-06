RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-7-20

Expect mostly cloudy sky, and perhaps a few flurries today. Highs will be in the upper 20s to near 30. Not much will change tonight into Saturday morning with a few chances for flurries, and clouds still overhead. Temperatures will begin in the low-mid teens once again with highs just few degrees cooler. Later in the afternoon, skies will begin to clear and may become partly sunny before sunset. These clearing skies will not last very long however, as our next system approaches from the west. By early Sunday morning, a moderate snowfall will begin across Western Wisconsin. This will be in association with a low pressure system that will pass overhead during the day. It seems likely nearly all of Western Wisconsin will see plowable snow (~3″ or more) with areas in the “jackpot” picking up close to 6″. Though the finer details may still change, the heavier snow appears more likely to fall closer to the Coulee Region than Chippewa Valley. With that being said, there may be some mixing south of La Crosse county, so there will be cutoff at some point. Snow will continue moderately through the day with precipitation ending around sunset. Skies will begin to clear quickly with a cool down overnight into Monday morning.

LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer Thursday morning at 9:30, responded to a residence on Menasha Avenue, to take Steven R. Steele, 20, into custody for a Probation Warrant. According to the report, the Officer made contact with Steele and two other subjects. The subjects informed the Officer, they suspected Steele in the theft of beer from the residence. Steele denied the theft of the beer. The Officer took Steele into custody and was transported to the Rusk County jail.

RUSK COUNTY – Thursday afternoon at about 1:45, according to the police log, while traveling back from Bloomer, the Chief of Police overheard radio traffic that a Rusk County deputy was on a traffic stop on Highway 8 near County Road E. The traffic stop was on a vehicle for an incident that occurred in the village of Bruce. After an investigation, the Chief of Police assisted the County deputy with taking James J. Schultz, 52, into custody. He was transported to the Rusk County jail.

LADYSMITH – Thursday afternoon a Probation Agent requested a City Officer to take Thomas L. Bentley, 50, into custody for a Probation Hold/Warrant. According to the report, the Officer made contact with Bentley at his residence on River Avenue East. Due to Bentley’s Physical Disability, he was allowed to drive himself to the LEC. The Officer escorted Bentley to the Rusk County jail.

DUNN COUNTY – It has been one year, 10 months and 16 days since Alex Woodworth was found stabbed to death on a muddy road in the town of Spring Brook. This morning, the sentencing of Ezra McCandless began in Dunn County. In November, McCandless was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide in Woodworth’s death. The state started their sentencing testimony with family and friends of Alex Woodworth. In each of their testimony, the family of Alex implored the court to carry out the maximum sentence of life in prison. According to the family, Alex’s grandfather suffered a heart attack following the case. In her fathers statement read by Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Noldolf, he said quote “by killing our son, not only did she take our son, she made the world a colder and darker place” The state argued that no prison program or amount of time will be sufficient enough to rehabilitation McCandless. In addition, the family and Nodolf agree that if McCandless was to be released, she will kill again. The pre-sentencing investigation is recommendation is 50 without parole, but Nodolf’s recommendation for McCandless is life without parole. The reasoning was based on McCandless’s lack of sorrow or remorse throughout the trial.

(AP) – Hiring jumped last month as U.S. employers added a robust 225,000 jobs, bolstering an economy that faces threats from China’s viral outbreak, an ongoing trade war and struggles at Boeing. A half-million people streamed into the job market, though not all of them found work. That influx meant that more people were counted as unemployed, and it boosted the jobless rate to 3.6% from a half-century low of 3.5%. The jobs report signaled that businesses remain confident enough to keep hiring.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The Democratic Party’s seven strongest presidential contenders are preparing for what could be the fiercest debate stage clash of the 2020 primary season as candidates look to survive the gauntlet of contests that lie ahead. The field has been shaken and reshaped by chaotic Iowa caucuses earlier this week. Friday’s debate in New Hampshire offers new opportunity and risk for the shrinking pool of White House hopefuls. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg enter the night as the top targets, having emerged from Iowa essentially tied for the lead. Those trailing after the first contest have an urgent need to demonstrate strength. New Hampshire’s primary is on Tuesday. Will the Iowa caucuses ever wrap up? The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass” of the results. Party leader Tom Perez tweeted Thursday that “enough is enough” after three days of technical issues and delays. Buttigieg and Sanders have declared themselves victorious in Monday’s contest. The Associated Press said Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner in the contest.