RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-6-20

Today will once again feature mostly sunny conditions with just a few high, thin clouds coming off of an elongated storm system to the south and east. The Coulee Region and areas further in that direction, is likely to see slightly cloudier conditions during the day. Temps will rise quickly through the morning with southerly flow and abundant sunshine. Eau Claire will peak in the low 30s this afternoon, a bit above the normal. In the evening, a broken deck of low clouds will move in ahead of our next system. Clouds will build in the evening with temperatures staying a bit more mild overnight. Our first chance for precip will come as a weak disturbance drops in from the northwest on Friday. This will bring overcast conditions and a chance for some light snow or flurries across all of Western Wisconsin. Any accumulation would be minor. There may be a few chances for flurries in the morning Saturday with clouds still overhead. In the afternoon a few peeks of sun will be possible before clouds move in again ahead of our next storm system. Low pressure entering from the west will arrive on Sunday bringing steady snow during the day. At this point, a few inches of accumulating snow seems possible anywhere in Western Wisconsin.

RUSK COUNTY – Wednesday morning a female called the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office about a possible theft complaint. According to the report, the complainant advised that she paid a contractor for services with no work done and she is unable to make contact with him. After an investigation, the contractor completed some work at a residence on Chippewa Avenue, Bruce, and then was hired to install some windows. The contractor was paid a deposit for ordering windows. Took the money and left. The case is under investigation.

LADYSMITH – A Ladysmith Officer responded Wednesday afternoon to O’Reilly Auto Parts on a report of an internal theft. According to the report, Joshua C. Royce, 32, admitted to O’Reilly staff that he had made numerous returns and credited Royce’s personal credit card. Royce was arrested for theft.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – At a prayer breakfast in Washington, President Donald Trump unleashed his fury against those who tried to remove him from office. His comments on Thursday morning came as he relished his impeachment acquittal by the Senate a day earlier. Trump spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, where he was joined onstage by congressional leaders, including Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge against him. Trump triumphantly held up copies of two newspapers with banner “ACQUITTED!” headlines as he took the stage. Following a keynote speaker who spoke of loving one’s enemies, he would have none of it. He declared that he, his family and the country had been “put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people.” Now that the trial has ended, Trump is barreling into his reelection fight with a united Republican Party behind him. And he’s emboldened by reassuring poll numbers and chaos on the Democratic side in the race to replace him. The impeachment of Trump is over, but it’s far from case closed on Ukraine.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Police say the man found dead in a burned out storage unit in Oshkosh was the person renting the unit. The victim was identified Thursday as 49-year-old Frank Larsen of Oshkosh. His body was discovered after firefighters put out the fire in some storage units Tuesday night. Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – New results from the Iowa Democratic caucuses show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders nearly tied with almost all the votes counted. But the race remained too early to call early Thursday with 97% of precincts reporting. Party officials were scrambling to verify the remaining results three days after Iowans gathered at caucus sites across the state to begin choosing which Democrat will take on President Donald Trump in November. Buttigieg has a lead over Sanders of three state delegate equivalents out of 2,098 counted.The deadlocked contest gave both a burst of momentum as they seek to pull away from the crowded field. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar are still trailing. The chaos surrounding the reporting breakdown has undermined the impact of Iowa’s election. Much of the political world has already shifted its attention to New Hampshire, which votes on Tuesday. The initial Iowa results came out after 24 hours of chaos. Technical problems marred the complicated caucus process, forcing state officials to apologize.