RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-5-20

High pressure will sit overhead today, which will allow for partly to mostly sunny skies to remain. It has been two weeks since our low temperature dropped below average, but it is likely this streak is coming to an end. The few clouds we see during the day will be high, thin clouds coming off of an elongated storm system to the south and east. The Coulee Region and areas further in that direction, may see slightly cloudier conditions during the day. Temperatures will have the opportunity to rise quickly with the sun, but also a southwest wind resulting from the high moving to our east. Eau Claire will reach about 25 degrees by the mid afternoon. No significant changes come in the evening as skies remain mostly clear with a light southwest wind. Temps drop slower overnight as milder air continues to make its way in. Later in the week the upper flow isn’t expected to change much, but the main trough will be sliding east over the central states and then eastward. This will at the very least, keep cooler, but seasonable air locked in place while northwest flow brings a few weak disturbances out of Canada. We should continue to see some sunshine through Thursday before clouds begin to increase overnight. Highs will be warmer reaching the low and mid 30s.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump stood before a Congress and nation sharply divided by impeachment and used his State of the Union address on Tuesday to extol a “Great American Comeback” on his watch. That’s just three years after he took office decrying a land of “American carnage” under his predecessor. The partisan discord in Washington was on vivid display as the first president to campaign for reelection while facing impeachment vigorously made his case for another term. Trump declared the nation was “stronger than ever before” but delivered the address on the eve of his likely impeachment acquittal and in the aftermath of the chaotic first votes of the race to replace him. The first president to run for reelection after being impeached, Trump received a raucously divided welcome to the House of Representatives, with some Republicans chanting “Four More Years” while Democrats stood silently. He used his prime-time speech to lay out his case for a second term amid suspense about whether he would address the charges against him. Trump spoke from the House of Representatives on the opposite side of the Capitol from where the Senate the next day is expected to acquit him largely along party lines.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate. An afternoon vote, expected around 4 p.m. ET, will bring an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. It also comes at the start of a tumultuous campaign for the White House. Trump is eager to use the tally as vindication, a political anthem in his reelection bid. A majority of senators have now expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. But there’s nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to convict and remove the president from office. The Senate appeared to divide neatly along party lines in advance of the vote. A leading GOP moderate, Susan Collins of Maine, has announced she will vote to acquit Trump, leaving Utah Sen. Mitt Romney as the only potential GOP vote to convict Trump of abusing his office and stonewalling Congress. The chamber’s top Republican, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, again slammed the impeachment drive of House Democrats as “the most rushed, least fair and least thorough” in history and confirmed that he will vote to acquit Trump.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Police in Oshkosh are investigating the death of a person found in a burned storage unit. Authorities say firefighters responded to the burning storage units about 9 p.m. Tuesday. The body was discovered in one of the units and police are working to make identification. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Democratic Party has released additional results from Monday night’s presidential caucuses. After a daylong delay, the party has now made public 71% of results from all 99 Iowa counties. The new numbers released late Tuesday do not change the state of play for the candidates. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, holds a slight lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trail behind. When the party earlier released results from 62% of precincts, Pete Buttigieg led with 26.9%, Bernie Sanders followed with 25.1% and Elizabeth Warren trailed with 18.3%. Earlier Tuesday, Buttigieg claimed on “CBS This Morning” that his performance in Iowa was “phenomenal,” especially given the fact that he had started his presidential campaign with little name recognition. Joe Biden fell behind with 15.6%. Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang came in last, with 12.6% and 1% respectively. “We have been working day and night to make sure that