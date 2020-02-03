RUSK COUNTY NEWS

WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-4-20

We can expect to remain partly to mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. Colder air will continue to arrive from the northwest. A high pressure system over the Northern Rockies will be sliding east, with northerly flow over the state. Highs will be close to average in the low and mid 20s. The weather will continue to be quiet through the remainder of this work week as we stay well north of the main storm track. An upper trough located over the western states can typically lead to winter storms for our region, but the flow is flatter over the central and eastern states, resulting in a suppressed stream. This means all of the wintry weather will move up towards the Ohio Valley and eventually New England. What we can expect is a return to more seasonable temperatures but unlike last week, also some sunshine at times. High pressure will then slide east and over the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, bringing sunshine and highs in the mid 20’s.

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)— A Jackson County inmate has been charged with ten counts of child pornography in Rusk County after an investigation was launched in 2019. Rusk County court documents show 36-year-old Nicholas Gharrity- Johnson has been charged on 10 counts of possession of child pornography- repeater. The criminal complaint states Gharrity- Johnson is currently an inmate at the Jackson Correctional Institution but was subpoenaed in April of 2019 for an online investigation into 593 torrent files. Officials say the investigation started before his incarceration when he lived in Weyerhaeuser. Gharrity- Johnson told investigators he used a peer to peer file sharing software to download music and pornography on to a laptop, two cell phones and an SD card. He also told law enforcement that the SD card held most of the pornography, with children between the ages of 9-16. Gharrity- Johnson is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 11.

LADYSMITH – Monday afternoon Ladysmith Police received a theft complaint. According to a report, a 19 year old male reported that his bow was stolen from a residence on Roesler Avenue West. The complainant later learned that his bow was later sold to Flambeau River Outfitters. The case is under investigation.

STATE PATROL – On February 3, 2020 at 4:35 PM, Troopers from the Northwest Region Eau Claire Post attempted to stop a 2006 Chrysler 300 for speeding on the interstate. The vehicle accelerated to 100-120 MPH east bound from Mile Post 74. The suspect vehicle exited onto exit 81 (Foster) then eventually traveled westbound on Interstate 94. The suspect vehicle struck tire deflation devices at mile post 70. The suspect vehicle exited onto Hwy 93. The pursuit ended on Village Trail Court, in the city of Eau Claire when the suspect vehicle entered a cul-de-sac. The suspect was apprehended after leading troopers on a foot chase. Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Patrol. No injuries or damage were reported as a result of this incident. Suspect Anthony Harris, 27 from Chicago was transported and released to the Eau Claire County Jail. Multiple charges are pending including Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of Marijuana.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party says it expects to release data from the Iowa caucuses later Tuesday. Chairman Troy Price says the party is manually verifying its data against paper backups but says systems are taking “longer than expected.” He said the delays were the result of a reporting issue, not a hack or intrusion. Price addressed reporters shortly after the party updated presidential campaigns about the status of the delayed results in the kickoff caucuses. He did not take any questions in the call with reporters. Even without official results, some candidates have tried to declare victory and claim momentum based on their own internal data. The Associated Press has not called a winner of Monday’s caucuses.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – While the coronavirus is scary and new, local health officials report that it is not as severe as many other diseases the world sees. Local health officials confirm that influenza and measles are prevalent. As of January 31, 2020, there have been five confirmed cases of measles in five states. In 2019, a reported 1,282 individual cases of measles confirmed in 31 states in the U.S. The CDC reports that measles is highly contagious and can spread through coughing and sneezing. The measles virus can live up to two hours in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed. Jennifer Rombalski, Director for the La Crosse County Health Department, said germs and viruses could be prevented from entering the body through hand-washing. “The best way to avoid getting sick is to stay clear from those who are sick, and if you’re sick, you need to stay home, whether it is influenza or something else,” Rombalski said. “We encourage people to stay home when their sick all the time, and also frequent hand washing with soap and water.” The CDC reports that the majority of the people who got infected with measles were vaccinated. Measles is still common in many parts of the world, and travelers with measles continue to bring the disease in the United States.