WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-3-2020

This first full week of February will be similar to last week, in that the weather pattern will remain very quiet. Colder air will be returning from the north, dropping temperatures back to more seasonable levels for early February. The cold front will be located to our south Monday, with a large high pressure system well to our west trying to build into the region. We will see clouds streaming up from the southwest leading to more clouds than sun, while the coldest air will still be to our west. We can expect afternoon highs in the low 30’s. Some clouds will carry into Tuesday but partial sunshine is expected as much of the moisture sags further away to the south. A few low pressure systems will be developing along the front but the upper flow will keep these moving up towards the Ohio Valley and to the east, keeping our weather quiet. The high will be taking more control and a few colder days can be expected. Tuesday will only reach the low 20’s. The high center will be weaker and elongated on Wednesday, but over the state. The result will be plenty of sunshine with highs again in the low 20’s.

RUSK COUNTY – It was a quiet weekend in Rusk County News. Sunday afternoon at about 5:20, the Rusk County dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a car in the ditch on Highway 8 and Kaiser Road near Hawkins. According to the report, an elderly couple swerved to miss a deer and the airbags did deploy and the passenger can’t get out of the vehicle due to body damage to the car. Rusk County deputies, Ladysmith ambulance and the Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene. After an investigation, the vehicle was East bound on Highway 8. The vehicle struck a deer in the front center of the vehicle and entered the North ditch and came to rest stuck in the snow. No injuries were reported and no other information was available.

LADYSMITH – Saturday night shortly after 11 PM, Ladysmith Officers were dispatched to an address on Lake Avenue East, Ladysmith, in regards to a report of an underage party. After further investigation, several juvenile subjects were issued citations for underage drinking. No other information was available.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU)— One man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Dunn County crash. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd says life saving measures were attempted on scene for an adult male, but they were not successful. The crash happened at the 3700 block of 420th Street in Menomonie on Feb. 2. Officials say the investigation shows a sedan was traveling south on 420th Street when they failed to turn and left the roadway, hitting a group of large trees. The crash is still under investigation.

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) — A La Crosse man is behind bars after leading deputies on a high speed chase. Chue Xiong, 31, was arrested for fleeing an officer and meth possession. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy stopped to check on a car that was pulled over on Highway 54 in Melrose early Saturday morning, when a passenger jumped out of the car, and the driver took off reaching speeds of 100 miles-per-hour. Deputies used spike strips to stop the car. Xiong, who was on probation/parole at the time, was not hurt when the vehicle was stopped.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – More than two years have passed since the first presidential announcement, nearly $1 billion has been spent and numerous candidates have already come and gone. And yet the Democrats’ turbulent 2020 primary season officially begins Monday. By day’s end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential caucus in the contest to challenge President Donald Trump. Democrats enter the first contest with uncertainty and deepening intraparty resentment. The top four candidates are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The kickoff caucuses could bring the first real sense of clarity to the Democrats’ presidential nomination fight. Sanders and Biden appear to be the front-runners, but Warren and Buttigieg are within striking distance. And don’t forget about Midwestern favorite Amy Klobuchar. Some expect the candidates to finish locked in a four-way muddle.

ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — A northern Wisconsin man has been sentenced to more than 65 years behind bars for setting his former girlfriend’s bed on fire as she slept in it. Fifty-four-year-old Eugene Stumbaugh of Ashland was sentenced Thursday after a jury convicted him in November of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, arson and bail jumping. The Ashland Daily Press reports Stumbaugh could have faced up to 104 years in prison. Jurors in November took just 45 minutes to convict Stumbaugh of trying to kill his former girlfriend in July 2018. The woman had recently broken up with Stumbaugh when he threw gasoline on her bed and set it afire, leaving her with burns on her upper torso.

(WKOW) – As coronavirus continues to spread around the world, a UW-Madison graduate says it’s bringing the research into universal vaccines to the forefront. Stoughton native and UW Madison alumna Sarah Ives never thought her research would bring her so much recognition. With the recent release of a Netflix miniseries on pandemics, the work she’s doing has gotten worldwide attention. “We’re working on a broad spectrum influenza vaccine that would prevent not only against the seasonal influenzas that spread every winter but also against future pandemic strains,” Ives said. She says it works by making your immune system focus on things that stay the same between different virus strains. While she says the company she works for, Distributed Bio, is focusing on the flu right now, a coronavirus vaccine could be a next step. “The technology we use to develop the vaccine is actually implementable to a range of viruses, theoretically the technology can be applied to coronaviruses,” Ives said. She says they’re in talks with the U.S. military to develop a way to help people who already have coronavirus, but it’s still in the early stages. The fact that coronavirus has spread this much, she says, is a sign that the world isn’t yet prepared to deal with a pandemic level virus. “This work that we’re doing is really trying to stop it at the forefront to basically future-proof us if a pandemic strain were to arise,” Ives said. She says she couldn’t have gotten to where she is now, without her microbiology experience at UW-Madison.