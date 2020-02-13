Rudolph J. Micheal
Rudolph J. Micheal, 97 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, February 12, at his home. He is survived by 3 daughters, Jean Kriehn of Wittenberg, WI., Betty Simon of Germantown, WI., and Barbara Bublitz of Tucson, AZ., 4 sons, Gary of Richfield, WI., Mark of Muskego, WI., Ronald of Menomonee Falls, WI., and Bernie of Franklin, WI., 17 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Irene Kolinski of Fond du Lac, wi.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS February 13, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-13-20 Today will likely be one of the coldest days of this winter season and if you will be heading outdoors, you’ll want all of your heavier winter weather gear to stay warm. Arctic high pressure will be centered to our west, while remaining far enough away to keep us in breezy northwest […]
- Warren Hanak February 13, 2020Warren Hanak, 82, of Glen Flora, and formerly of Lake Geneva, passed away to eternal life at Marshfield Medical Center on Friday, February 7. Surviving are his step-children, Linda (Gene) Synder, Michael Parker, Wayne (Terri) Parker, Mark (Tonya) Parker, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Anton Hanak, Jr., Ruth Hilmer, Peg (Russ) […]