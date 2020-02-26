Pearl A. Vojtasek
Pearl A. Vojtasek, 91 of Ladysmith, died Wednesday, February 26th, at her home. She is survived by sons, John Vojtasek of Glen Flora and Joe “Boo Boo” Vojtasek of Bruce, daughters, Rose Baisden, Cathy Bated and Mary “Bunny Stibak of Ladysmith and Chris Hajdas of Exland, 19 Grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, brother, Sylvester Hraban of Minocqua and sister, Shirley Johnson of Ladysmith.
