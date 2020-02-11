Joseph L. Stoeklen
Joseph L. Stoeklen, 77 of Ladysmith, died Monday, February 10, at Country Terrace in Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife, Deborah, Son, Paul of Ridgeland, WI., 3 daughters, JoAnn Errickson, of Little Chute, WI, Loretta Goehmann of Priddy, TX., Malissa Johnson of Bruce, many grandchildren, 4 brothers, Bill, Kenny, Lenard and Leo, Jr., 2 sisters, Lillian Roberts and Elsie Anderson, cousins, nieces and nephews.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS February 11, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-11-20 Skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon as high pressure builds off to the southwest. Wind will be out of the west at 10-15 mph, becoming breezy in the afternoon. Temperatures will manage to reach the upper 20’s. Breezy will conditions keep temperatures more mild overnight as skies be partly cloudy […]
- Terry L. Martindale February 11, 2020Terry L. Martindale, 73 of Bruce, died Monday, February 10, at his home. He is survived by his wife. Sally, Daughter, Meagan Stroble of Lodi, WI., Son, Mathew of DeForest, WI., 2 grandchildren, 3 Step-sons, Keith Jennings of Garland, TX., Jay Jennings of Black River Falls, and Scott Jennings of Hatfield, WI., Twin Sister, Mary Stehaburger, […]