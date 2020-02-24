Glen H. Hoople
Glen H. Hoop;e. 78 of Ladysmith, died Friday, February 21, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith. He is survived by his wife, Lois, Children, Connie Murry of Fond du lac, Glen Hoople of Fond du lac, Mark McEathron of Ladysmith, John McEathron of North Fonf Du lac, Paul McEathron of Bruce, Brinda Jones of Ladysmith, Becky Jones of Fond du lac, Barbara Jones of Ladysmith, 18 grandchildren and 15 Great-grandchildren. Siblings, Joyce Siebel of Ill., Roger Hoople of Holcombe, Gene Hoople of Hortenville, WI., Nancy Wienert of Holland, WI., Robert Hoople of Waupun, Dan Hoople of Virginia and Randy Hoople of Green Bay, many nieces, nephews and foster children.
- RUSK COUNTY NEWS February 24, 2020WLDY-WJBL NEWS 2-24-20 The final week of February kicks off with more dry weather but the clear blue skies we have grown accustomed to will give way to increasing clouds on Monday. Daytime highs will be cooler, but still above average, in the mid-upper 30’s. We will be monitoring the track and progress of a […]
- Gloria Dee Moore February 24, 2020Gloria Dee Moore, 73 of Ladysmith, died Saturday, February 22, at Lake Manor. She is survived by a daughter, Cherri Jablonski of Ladysmith, sons, Douglas and RonLee both of Ladysmith, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, Brothers, Randy Martin of Chetek, Brent Martin of Amery, Bruce Martin of Ypsilanti, MI., Jeff Martin of Ladysmith, Jan Martin […]